By the Numbers: Breaking Down the Late Model Stocks at Bristol

The inaugural Short Track U.S. Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway is just a few short days away. If you haven’t bought your Speed51 TV pay-per-view package yet, you can do so by clicking here, and if you buy before May 19 you can still receive the Early-Bird discount as well.

With six different divisions and more than 500 cars expected to compete, we wanted to give you and in-depth look at every division competing. In this edition of “By the Numbers,” we’ll take an in-depth look at the Late Model Stock cars division.

Entries: 53

States Represented: 7

2: JR Motorsports driver Anthony Alfredo comes into Bristol as the hottest driver on the CARS Late Model Stock Tour. He’s won his last two starts after he swept the twin 75’s at Hickory Motor Speedway a few weeks back. Alfredo is locked into the show, but he’s going to try to start up front to keep things rolling.

4: Defending a championship can be hard, but Deac McCaskill might be going about it the right way. We are five races in and he’s logged four top-five finishes. He’s only nine points out of the lead of upstart rookie Lyne Riggs. McCaskill has been fast in all the test sessions.

15.336: Brandon Grosso walked out of Thunder Valley last weekend turning the fastest lap thus far for the Late Model Stock Cars. Grosso set fast time for one of the races at Dominion earlier this year.

27: Tommy Lemons Jr. has switched to a part-time driver, but the CARS Tour regular is ready to roll at Bristol after posting strong runs in testing. Lemons has won the big Martinsville Late Model Stock race twice and has knocked on the door in other big shows.

32: 32 cars will start the feature race on Sunday. Here’s how they will set the field: They will take the fastest 25 cars from Qualifying. Position 26th-28th provisional starters as follows: 2016 CARS Tour Driver Champion, Hickory May 6th Lock-In event winner, and highest non-qualified team in 2017 owner’s points (that has attempted all events). Positions 29th-32nd top 4 finishers from Sunday Last Chance race. Straight up start.

88: Josh Berry has the most wins in CARS Tour Late Model Stock history. The 88 machine has won nine times on tour, but only once this season. Perhaps the bad luck this season will lead up to a strong showing at Bristol that could end in victory lane.

99: The young Layne Riggs is leading the points heading into this weekend’s race at Bristol. He was the fastest car at the April test. Riggs will circle the half-mile track in his number 99 car.

100: The feature event will be 100 laps.

2002: Back in 2002 Danny O’Quinn was the champion in the first UARA season for Late Model Stocks. Now the Coeburn, Virginia driver is back and he’s been fast at both test sessions. He was second in April and backed it up in May. He will be one to watch come race day.

Where have you been? NASCAR Whelen All American Series National Champion Matt Bowling has been hard to find this season, but he’s ready to go for Bristol this weekend. Bowling has tested well and this could be a big showing by the top NASCAR Late Model driver.

-By Elgin Traylor, Speed51.com Contibutor. Photo Credit: Speed51.com

Related Posts

« By the Numbers: Compacts, Street Stocks and Modifieds at Bristol