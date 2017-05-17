LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
LMSC - Bristol - Short Track Nationals - Test 1 - Layne Riggs - April - 2017

By the Numbers: Breaking Down the Late Model Stocks at Bristol

May 17, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - National, Short Track US Nationals, Top Stories

The inaugural Short Track U.S. Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway is just a few short days away. If you haven’t bought your Speed51 TV pay-per-view package yet, you can do so by clicking here, and if you buy before May 19 you can still receive the Early-Bird discount as well.

 

With six different divisions and more than 500 cars expected to compete, we wanted to give you and in-depth look at every division competing. In this edition of “By the Numbers,” we’ll take an in-depth look at the Late Model Stock cars division.

 

Entries: 53

States Represented: 7

 

2: JR Motorsports driver Anthony Alfredo comes into Bristol as the hottest driver on the CARS Late Model Stock Tour.  He’s won his last two starts after he swept the twin 75’s at Hickory Motor Speedway a few weeks back.  Alfredo is locked into the show, but he’s going to try to start up front to keep things rolling.

 

4: Defending a championship can be hard, but Deac McCaskill might be going about it the right way.  We are five races in and he’s logged four top-five finishes.  He’s only nine points out of the lead of upstart rookie Lyne Riggs.   McCaskill has been fast in all the test sessions.

 

15.336:  Brandon Grosso walked out of Thunder Valley last weekend turning the fastest lap thus far for the Late Model Stock Cars.  Grosso set fast time for one of the races at Dominion earlier this year.

 

27: Tommy Lemons Jr. has switched to a part-time driver, but the CARS Tour regular is ready to roll at Bristol after posting strong runs in testing.  Lemons has won the big Martinsville Late Model Stock race twice and has knocked on the door in other big shows.

 

32: 32 cars will start the feature race on Sunday. Here’s how they will set the field: They will take the fastest 25 cars from Qualifying. Position 26th-28th provisional starters as follows: 2016 CARS Tour Driver Champion, Hickory May 6th Lock-In event winner, and highest non-qualified team in 2017 owner’s points (that has attempted all events). Positions 29th-32nd top 4 finishers from Sunday Last Chance race. Straight up start.

 

88: Josh Berry has the most wins in CARS Tour Late Model Stock history.  The 88 machine has won nine times on tour, but only once this season.  Perhaps the bad luck this season will lead up to a strong showing at Bristol that could end in victory lane.

 

99: The young Layne Riggs is leading the points heading into this weekend’s race at Bristol.  He was the fastest car at the April test.  Riggs will circle the half-mile track in his number 99 car.

 

100: The feature event will be 100 laps.

 

2002: Back in 2002 Danny O’Quinn was the champion in the first UARA season for Late Model Stocks.  Now the Coeburn, Virginia driver is back and he’s been fast at both test sessions.  He was second in April and backed it up in May.  He will be one to watch come race day.

 

Where have you been? NASCAR Whelen All American Series National Champion Matt Bowling has been hard to find this season, but he’s ready to go for Bristol this weekend.  Bowling has tested well and this could be a big showing by the top NASCAR Late Model driver.

 

-By Elgin Traylor, Speed51.com Contibutor.  Photo Credit: Speed51.com

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

«

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • May 19-21: Bristol Motor Speedway (TN) - Short Track U.S. Nationals - SLM, PLM, LMSC & More

  • May 20: Riverhead Raceway(NY) - Granite State Pro Stock Series

  • May 20: State Park Speedway (WI) - ARCA Midwest Tour - Super Late Models

  • May 20: Autodrome Montmagny (QC) - PASS North - Super Late Models

Presenting Partner