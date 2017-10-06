By the Numbers: An In-Depth Look at Super DIRT Week

The Big Block Modifieds are headed to the “Steel Palace” of Oswego Speedway for Super DIRT Week. The Steel Palace has been converted to the “Dirt Palace” for the second year in a row. Let’s take a look at Super DIRT Week in our By the Numbers.

3: The race on average can take over three hours to run.

6: Bret Hearn is the only six-time winner of the Big-Block Modified feature. Stewart Friesen looks to catch him this year after taking win number five last season.

7: The main event has been won back-to-back on seven occasions. Most recently Stewart Friesen has done it twice for his five wins in the last seven years.

7: Billy Decker is a seven-time pole winner for the Big Block Modified race.

16: Despite 16 starts in this event Matt Sheppard has only one win. They call him Superman, but his track record in this event could be better.

27: Billy Decker leads Matt Sheppard in the Super DIRTcar Series points standings despite trailing in the wins department 10 to 3.

30: Fresh off his 30th start in the big show last year, Billy Decker hopes to add to his four wins, and 14 top 10 runs.

39: Number of starts for Brett Hearn in the main event. He has 14 top 10 finishes.

60: Big Block Modifieds entered the race in 2016.

150: There will also be a DIRTcar 358 Modified Series The Great Outdoors RV 150 event on Saturday to make this a very busy weekend for teams and race fans. Brett Hearn is also a multi-time winner of this event.

265: Total number of drivers who have earned points this season.

719: By the record of the 51’s Third Turn there have been 719 different drivers to run this event.

1972: The year the race was run for the first time.

Three-Peat: Gary Balough and Stewart Friesen are the only two drivers to win the race three years in a row. He is also the only Snowball Derby winner to win the Big Block Modified race.

Past Winners

2016 Stewart Friesen

2015 Stewart Friesen

2014 Stewart Friesen

2013 Billy Dunn

2012 Brett Hearn

2011 Stewart Friesen

2010 Stewart Friesen

2009 Matt Sheppard

2008 Frank Cozze

2007 Vic Coffey

2006 Danny Johnson (NY)

2005 Billy Decker

2004 Tim Fuller (NY)

2003 Alan Johnson (NY)

2002 Vic Coffey

2001 Billy Decker

2000 Billy Decker

1999 Kenny Tremont, Jr.

1998 Billy Decker

1997 Danny Johnson (NY)

1996 Doug Hoffman

1995 Brett Hearn

1994 Jimmy Horton

1993 Brett Hearn

1992 Toby Tobias, Jr.

1991 Brett Hearn

1990 Brett Hearn

1989 Alan Johnson (NY)

1988 Kenny Brightbill

1987 Jimmy Horton

1986 Bob McCreadie

1985 Brett Hearn

1984 Jack Johnson (NY)

1983 Alan Johnson (NY)

1982 Merv Treichler

1981 Merv Treichler

1980 Gary Balough

1979 Jack Johnson (NY)

1978 Gary Balough

1977 Gary Balough

1976 Gary Balough

1975 Toby Tobias

1974 Billy Osmun

1973 Buzzie Reutimann

1972 Buzzie Reutimann

