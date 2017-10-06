LOG IN
Dirt Mods SDW Oswego 39 McCreadie 44 Friesen 2017

By the Numbers: An In-Depth Look at Super DIRT Week

October 6, 2017 • App, Archives, Dirt Modifieds, Region - Northeast, Top Stories

The Big Block Modifieds are headed to the “Steel Palace” of Oswego Speedway for Super DIRT Week. The Steel Palace has been converted to the “Dirt Palace” for the second year in a row. Let’s take a look at Super DIRT Week in our By the Numbers.

 

3: The race on average can take over three hours to run.

 

6: Bret Hearn is the only six-time winner of the Big-Block Modified feature.  Stewart Friesen looks to catch him this year after taking win number five last season.

 

7: The main event has been won back-to-back on seven occasions.   Most recently Stewart Friesen has done it twice for his five wins in the last seven years.

 

7: Billy Decker is a seven-time pole winner for the Big Block Modified race.

 

16: Despite 16 starts in this event Matt Sheppard has only one win. They call him Superman, but his track record in this event could be better.

 

27: Billy Decker leads Matt Sheppard in the Super DIRTcar Series points standings despite trailing in the wins department 10 to 3.

 

30: Fresh off his 30th start in the big show last year, Billy Decker hopes to add to his four wins, and 14 top 10 runs.

 

39: Number of starts for Brett Hearn in the main event. He has 14 top 10 finishes.

 

60: Big Block Modifieds entered the race in 2016.

 

150: There will also be a DIRTcar 358 Modified Series The Great Outdoors RV 150 event on Saturday to make this a very busy weekend for teams and race fans. Brett Hearn is also a multi-time winner of this event.

 

265: Total number of drivers who have earned points this season.

 

719:  By the record of the 51’s Third Turn there have been 719 different drivers to run this event.

 

1972:  The year the race was run for the first time.

 

Three-Peat: Gary Balough and Stewart Friesen are the only two drivers to win the race three years in a row.  He is also the only Snowball Derby winner to win the Big Block Modified race.

 

Past Winners

2016 Stewart Friesen

2015  Stewart Friesen

2014  Stewart Friesen

2013  Billy Dunn

2012  Brett Hearn

2011  Stewart Friesen

2010  Stewart Friesen

2009  Matt Sheppard

2008  Frank Cozze

2007  Vic Coffey

2006  Danny Johnson (NY)

2005  Billy Decker

2004  Tim Fuller (NY)

2003  Alan Johnson (NY)

2002  Vic Coffey

2001  Billy Decker

2000  Billy Decker

1999  Kenny Tremont, Jr.

1998  Billy Decker

1997  Danny Johnson (NY)

1996  Doug Hoffman

1995  Brett Hearn

1994  Jimmy Horton

1993  Brett Hearn

1992  Toby Tobias, Jr.

1991  Brett Hearn

1990  Brett Hearn

1989  Alan Johnson (NY)

1988  Kenny Brightbill

1987  Jimmy Horton

1986  Bob McCreadie

1985  Brett Hearn

1984  Jack Johnson (NY)

1983  Alan Johnson (NY)

1982  Merv Treichler

1981  Merv Treichler

1980  Gary Balough

1979  Jack Johnson (NY)

1978  Gary Balough

1977  Gary Balough

1976  Gary Balough

1975  Toby Tobias

1974  Billy Osmun

1973  Buzzie Reutimann

1972  Buzzie Reutimann

