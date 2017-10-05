By the Numbers: An In-Depth Look at Oktoberfest Weekend
Oktoberfest at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway is one of the biggest and most historic events in the Midwest. We wanted to take an in-depth look at that history in today’s By the Numbers.
2: Michael Bilderback clinched his third-straight Big 8 title last weekend at Rockford. Now he’ll look to win two more times at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway.
4: Ty Majeski has already put the finishing touches on his fourth straight ARCA Midwest Tour championship. Now Majeski can head into the weekend seeking only wins.
4: Octoberfest is an amazing four-day event that showcases several series all across the midwest region.
4: Travis Sauter and Dan Fredrickson are the only two active four-time winners of the Oktoberfest 200.
5: Joe Shear is the all-time winner of the main event Oktoberfest 200. His five wins came in 22 starts which saw him have 12 top-five runs and 16 in the top 10.
7: Dan Fredrickson has seven wins between the Dick Trickle 99 and the Octoberfest 200. He’s the only driver to win the Dick Trickle more than once.
7: Skylar Holzhausen and Dan Fredrickson both have seven top 10’s in the Dick Trickle 99.
10: In only 12 starts Dan Fredrickson has 10 top-10 finishes in the 200-lap finale.
11: Friday night’s race will be the 11th of the Dick Trickle 99.
17: There will be 17 divisions racing this weekend at Oktoberfest.
26: 2017 Slinger Nationals champion Bubba Pollard will be heading to Oktoberfest to run the weekend’s events. Pollard plans to run both the Trickle 99 and the 200 on Sunday.
33: The Dick Trickle 99 race is broken up into three segments with the lowest point total between the three winning the outright race.
91: Ty Majeski drives the 91 ride and he has been one to watch over the years. He has wins in the 200, the Trickle 99, the Big 8 finale and the JMCK 63. He is the only driver to win all four events. Skylar Holzhausen has won three of the four, but not the 200 finale.
600: Over 600 laps of feature racing will take place over the four days.
$999.99: If a driver wins all three segments of the Dick Trickle 99 they get a $999.99 bonus.
2010: In 2010 Dan Fredrickson won both the Dick Trickle 99 and the Oktoberfest finale.
Dick Trickle 99 Winners (Friday)
2016 – Dan Fredrickson
2015 – Ty Majeski
2014 – Dan Fredrickson
2013 – Erik Darnell
2012 – Skylar Holzhausen
2011 – Neil Knoblock
2010 – Dan Fredrickson
2009 – Chris Weinkauf
2008 – Nathan Haseleu
2007 – Steve Holzhausen
Big 8 Series Finale (Saturday)
2016 Ty Majeski
2015 Casey Johnson
2014 Austin Nason
2013 Chris Marek
2012 Casey Johnson
2011 Skylar Holzhausen
2010 Steve Ruebeck
2009 Ross Kenseth
2008 Ross Kenseth
2007 Andy Burgess
2006 Todd Korish
2005 Mike Beyer
JMCK 63 Winners (Sunday)
2016 Ty Majeski
2015 Ty Majeski
2014 Michael Beamish
2013 Chris Marek
2012 Zak Riddle
2011 Kyle Shear
2010 Skylar Holzhausen
Oktoberfest 200 Winners (Sunday)
2016 – Ty Majeski – ARCA Midwest Tour
2015 – Dan Fredrickson – ARCA Midwest Tour
2014 – Travis Sauter – ARCA Midwest Tour
2013 – Nathan Haseleu – ARCA Midwest Tour
2012 – Travis Sauter – ASA Midwest Tour
2011 – Travis Sauter – ASA Midwest Tour
2010 – Dan Fredrickson – ASA Midwest Tour
2009 – Travis Sauter – ASA Midwest Tour
2008 – Dan Fredrickson – ASA Midwest Tour
2007 – Dan Fredrickson – ASA Midwest Tour
2006 – Steve Holzhausen – Wisconsin Late
2005 – Tim Schendel – NASCAR AutoZone
2004 – Brian Hoppe – NASCAR AutoZone
2003 – Tim Schendel – NASCAR ITEMS
2002 – Brian Hoppe – NASCAR Re/Max
2001 – Eddie Hoffman – NASCAR Re/Max
2000 – Steve Carlson – NASCAR Re/Max
1999 – Eddie Hoffman – NASCAR Re/Max
1998 – Eddie Hoffman – NASCAR Re/Max
1997 – Terry Baldry – ARTGO Challenge Series
1996 – Joe Shear – ARTGO Challenge Series
1995 – Joe Shear – ARTGO Challenge Series
1994 – Joe Shear – ARTGO Challenge Series
1993 – Matt Kenseth – ARTGO Challenge Series
1992 – Tom Carlson – ARTGO Challenge Series
1991 – Tom Carlson – ARTGO Challenge Series
1990 – Scott Hansen – ARTGO Challenge Series
1989 – Joe Shear – ARTGO Challenge Series
1988 – Ted Musgrave – ARTGO Challenge Series
1987 – Dick Trickle – ARTGO Challenge Series
1986 – Rich Bickle, Jr.
1985 – John Ziegler
1984 – Bryan Reffner
1983 – Tom Reffner
1982 – Jim Back
1981 – Junior Hanley
1980 – Mark Martin
1979 – Butch Miller
1978 – Dave Watson
1977 – Larry Detjens
1976 – Larry Detjens
1975 – Tom Reffner
1974 – Jerry Makara
1973 – Marv Marzofka
1972 – Joe Shear
1971 – Dick Trickle
1970 – Tom Reffner
-By Elgin Traylor, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent
-Photo Credit: Speed51.com/Bruce Nuttleman
