By the Numbers: An In-Depth Look at Oktoberfest Weekend

Oktoberfest at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway is one of the biggest and most historic events in the Midwest. We wanted to take an in-depth look at that history in today’s By the Numbers.

2: Michael Bilderback clinched his third-straight Big 8 title last weekend at Rockford. Now he’ll look to win two more times at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway.

4: Ty Majeski has already put the finishing touches on his fourth straight ARCA Midwest Tour championship. Now Majeski can head into the weekend seeking only wins.

4: Octoberfest is an amazing four-day event that showcases several series all across the midwest region.

4: Travis Sauter and Dan Fredrickson are the only two active four-time winners of the Oktoberfest 200.

5: Joe Shear is the all-time winner of the main event Oktoberfest 200. His five wins came in 22 starts which saw him have 12 top-five runs and 16 in the top 10.

7: Dan Fredrickson has seven wins between the Dick Trickle 99 and the Octoberfest 200. He’s the only driver to win the Dick Trickle more than once.

7: Skylar Holzhausen and Dan Fredrickson both have seven top 10’s in the Dick Trickle 99.

10: In only 12 starts Dan Fredrickson has 10 top-10 finishes in the 200-lap finale.

11: Friday night’s race will be the 11th of the Dick Trickle 99.

17: There will be 17 divisions racing this weekend at Oktoberfest.

26: 2017 Slinger Nationals champion Bubba Pollard will be heading to Oktoberfest to run the weekend’s events. Pollard plans to run both the Trickle 99 and the 200 on Sunday.

33: The Dick Trickle 99 race is broken up into three segments with the lowest point total between the three winning the outright race.

91: Ty Majeski drives the 91 ride and he has been one to watch over the years. He has wins in the 200, the Trickle 99, the Big 8 finale and the JMCK 63. He is the only driver to win all four events. Skylar Holzhausen has won three of the four, but not the 200 finale.

600: Over 600 laps of feature racing will take place over the four days.

$999.99: If a driver wins all three segments of the Dick Trickle 99 they get a $999.99 bonus.

2010: In 2010 Dan Fredrickson won both the Dick Trickle 99 and the Oktoberfest finale.

Dick Trickle 99 Winners (Friday)

2016 – Dan Fredrickson

2015 – Ty Majeski

2014 – Dan Fredrickson

2013 – Erik Darnell

2012 – Skylar Holzhausen

2011 – Neil Knoblock

2010 – Dan Fredrickson

2009 – Chris Weinkauf

2008 – Nathan Haseleu

2007 – Steve Holzhausen

Big 8 Series Finale (Saturday)

2016 Ty Majeski

2015 Casey Johnson

2014 Austin Nason

2013 Chris Marek

2012 Casey Johnson

2011 Skylar Holzhausen

2010 Steve Ruebeck

2009 Ross Kenseth

2008 Ross Kenseth

2007 Andy Burgess

2006 Todd Korish

2005 Mike Beyer

JMCK 63 Winners (Sunday)

2016 Ty Majeski

2015 Ty Majeski

2014 Michael Beamish

2013 Chris Marek

2012 Zak Riddle

2011 Kyle Shear

2010 Skylar Holzhausen

Oktoberfest 200 Winners (Sunday)

2016 – Ty Majeski – ARCA Midwest Tour

2015 – Dan Fredrickson – ARCA Midwest Tour

2014 – Travis Sauter – ARCA Midwest Tour

2013 – Nathan Haseleu – ARCA Midwest Tour

2012 – Travis Sauter – ASA Midwest Tour

2011 – Travis Sauter – ASA Midwest Tour

2010 – Dan Fredrickson – ASA Midwest Tour

2009 – Travis Sauter – ASA Midwest Tour

2008 – Dan Fredrickson – ASA Midwest Tour

2007 – Dan Fredrickson – ASA Midwest Tour

2006 – Steve Holzhausen – Wisconsin Late

2005 – Tim Schendel – NASCAR AutoZone

2004 – Brian Hoppe – NASCAR AutoZone

2003 – Tim Schendel – NASCAR ITEMS

2002 – Brian Hoppe – NASCAR Re/Max

2001 – Eddie Hoffman – NASCAR Re/Max

2000 – Steve Carlson – NASCAR Re/Max

1999 – Eddie Hoffman – NASCAR Re/Max

1998 – Eddie Hoffman – NASCAR Re/Max

1997 – Terry Baldry – ARTGO Challenge Series

1996 – Joe Shear – ARTGO Challenge Series

1995 – Joe Shear – ARTGO Challenge Series

1994 – Joe Shear – ARTGO Challenge Series

1993 – Matt Kenseth – ARTGO Challenge Series

1992 – Tom Carlson – ARTGO Challenge Series

1991 – Tom Carlson – ARTGO Challenge Series

1990 – Scott Hansen – ARTGO Challenge Series

1989 – Joe Shear – ARTGO Challenge Series

1988 – Ted Musgrave – ARTGO Challenge Series

1987 – Dick Trickle – ARTGO Challenge Series

1986 – Rich Bickle, Jr.

1985 – John Ziegler

1984 – Bryan Reffner

1983 – Tom Reffner

1982 – Jim Back

1981 – Junior Hanley

1980 – Mark Martin

1979 – Butch Miller

1978 – Dave Watson

1977 – Larry Detjens

1976 – Larry Detjens

1975 – Tom Reffner

1974 – Jerry Makara

1973 – Marv Marzofka

1972 – Joe Shear

1971 – Dick Trickle

1970 – Tom Reffner