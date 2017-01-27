By the Numbers: An In-Depth Look at CRA SpeedFest 2017

CRA SpeedFest takes place at Crisp Motorsports Park in Cordele, Georgia this weekend and to get our fans ready for the first big Super Late Model race of the season we decided to take an in-depth look at the stats in 51’s By the Numbers.

6 – Chase Elliott has six wins at SpeedFest, three in Super Late Model and three in Pro Late Model. Elliott is not entered in this year’s event, but still has six wins in a total of nine starts. He has also completed every lap he’s ever run at SpeedFest.

13 – Since the years of the doubleheader event there have been 13 different pole winners in the event between the two races. Only Bubba Pollard, Johnny Sauter and John Hunter Nemechek have won the honor more than once.

Pole Winners

Bubba Pollard 3 (2 SLM, 1 PLM)

Johnny Sauter 2 (SLM)

John Hunter Nemechek (2 PLM)

Casey Roderick SLM

Steve Wallace (SLM)

Paul Kelley (SLM)

David Ragan (SLM)

Brandon Johnson (PLM)

Dwayne Buggay (PLM)

Chase Elliott (PLM)

Jeff Cannon (PLM)

Zane Smith (SLM)

For the record, Georgia drivers have won 8 of the 16 pole awards.

15 – The 2013 Pro Late Model version of SpeedFest had some amazing numbers. A total of 15 lead changes were recorded, as five different drivers shared the top spot.

51 – For the third straight year, fans unable to make it to Georgia for SpeedFest can watch all of the action live on Speed51 TV. Video tickets can be purchased now by clicking here.

125 – The Pro Late Model race will be 125 laps again this season. The distance has been as high as 150, but it’s at 125 again this season.

200 – The Super Late Model race will be 200 laps this season. It has been at this distance for all but one SpeedFest event, when the race was ran as a 250-lap feature.

400 – Kyle Busch has led 400 laps in the Super Late Model portion of SpeedFest. He led a record 216 laps of the 250 in 2010.

Double Dipping Drivers: As of one week before the practice day Kyle McCallum, Chris Dilbeck, Steve Dorer, Casey Roderick, and Chandler Smith are the only drivers running both races. There are a few more that could do the double, we will have to see how the final week shakes out.

Bubba’s World: Despite only one win, Bubba Pollard has run extremely well at SpeedFest. He has nine top five finishes including three runner up finishes. He will defend his Super Late Model title.

Future Stars: Some of the brighter young drivers will be in Georgia for the SpeedFest event. Names like Chandler Smith, Carson Hocevar, Connor Okzesik, and Chase Purdy are a few of the names that we see that could be breaking into the winner’s circle before season’s end in some of the bigger races.

Jones Seeks Win: Despite having won the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400, the Battle at Berlin 251 and the Florida Governor’s Cup, Erik Jones has never finished an event at SpeedFest.

Rusty Starts: The Super Late Model race in 2013 had a series record, and perhaps a short track record, 25 caution periods. Don’t worry there will not be a full moon on this particular weekend this time around.

The Show Me State Crowd: Drivers David Strode, Kent Crane, Nolan Pope, and Joe Ross all will be running the JEGS Pro Late Model race and they all have something in common. They all will be making the trip from the Show Me State of Missouri. Ross is the only one who has run the event prior to this year. His best was a 13th-place finish.

SpeedFest Super Late Model Winners

2016 Bubba Pollard

2015 Chase Elliott

2014 Chase Elliott

2013 Jeff Choquette

2012 Kyle Busch

2011 Chase Elliott

2010 Kyle Busch

2009 Kyle Busch

2008 Jeff Choquette

2007 Eddie Hoffman

2006 Mike Fritts

2005 Charlie Menard

SpeedFest Pro Late Model Winners

2016 John Hunter Nemechek

2015 John Hunter Nemechek

2014 John Hunter Nemechek

2013 Chase Elliott

2012 Chase Elliott

2011 Chase Elliott

2010 Greg Simpson

2009 Greg Simpson

-By Elgin Traylor, Speed51.com Contributor

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

