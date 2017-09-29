By the Numbers: 67th Annual Race of Champions

One of the most prestigious Tour-type Modified events in the country, the 67th Annual Race of Champions, will be held this weekend at the beautiful Lake Erie Speedway. To get you ready for the big event, we take a look at the race “by the numbers.”

5: Dutch Hoag was one of the best there was in the Race of Champions, but his five wins all came on the dirt. He won five times in 15 starts. He also had three other finishes in the top three.

22: The driver of the No. 22 car Chuck Hossfeld is seeking his third win in the Race of Champions. Hossfeld has a total of eight podium finishes at the Race of Champions.

33: The points title comes down to a three-way battle between Mike Leaty, Patrick Emerling last week’s US Open winner Andy Jankowiak. Leaty leads Emerling by eight markers and Jankowiak by 33. These three will square off for the title with a full house of Modifieds in attendance.

51TV: For the first time in the 67-year history of the Race of Champions, the race will be available to watch worldwide through an online video stream on Speed51.com. Race fans can purchase pay-per-view tickets today by clicking here.

60: In 1977 and 1979 the Race of Champions started 60 cars in the main event. It was not uncommon in the 80’s to see as many as 50 cars start the main race.

60: All eyes will be on car No. 60, the car piloted by Matt Hirschman. He will be looking for a third straight Race of Champions victory.

67: This will be the 67th year for the Race of Champions, making it one of the longest continuing races in the country.

250: The feature event will be 250 laps.

$13,013.13: The winner’s share of the ROC 250, thus making it one of the richest races in short track racings let alone Modified. The 13’s are to honor the late Ted Christopher.

All in the Family: The Hirschman family has eight wins at the Race of Champion between the father-son team of Tony and Matt Hirschman. The family also owns seven other podium finishes at the Race of Champions.

All in the Family Part II: Jan Leaty has run the Race of Champions event 24 times in the past. Now, the two-time winner watches his son Mike Leaty run it and looks to improve on a second-place finish last year. The younger Leaty family member will be making the 38th start for the family in this race.

Career Best: Patrick Emerling was second last year and Mike Leaty was third, both had their best runs in the Race of Champions.

Race of Champions Winners:

ROC at Oswego

2016 Matt Hirschman

ROC at Chemung

2015 Matt Hirschman

ROC at Oswego

2014 Chuck Hossfeld

2013 Matt Hirschman

2012 Matt Hirschman

2011 Zane Zeiner

2010 Tony Hirschman

2009 Billy Putney

2008 Tony Hirschman

2007 Jan Leaty

2006 TJ Potrzebowski

2005 Chuck Hossfeld

2004 Eric Beers

2003 Sege Fidanza

2002 Tim Mangus

2001 George Kent

2000 George Kent

1999 Chuck Hossfeld

1998 Sege Fidanza

1997 Tony Hirschman

1996 Jan Leaty

Run at Flemington

1995 John Blewett III

1994 Tony Siscone

1993 Bill Pauch

1992 Lenny Boyd

Run at Pocono

1991 Satch Worley

1990 Mike Stefanik

1989 Tony Hirschman

1988 Reggie Ruggiero

1987 George Brunnhoelzl

1986 George Kent

1985 Brett Bodine

1984 Brian Ross

1983 Jimmy Spencer

1982 Greg Sacks

1981 George Kent

1980 Richie Evans

1979 Richie Evans (Big Track)

1978 Geoff Bodine (Big Track)

1977 Maynard Troyer (Big Track)

Run at Trenton

1976 Maynard Troyer

1975 Ray Hendrick

1974 Fred DeSarro

1973 Richie Evans

1972 Geoff Bodine

Run at Langhorn

1971 Roger Treichler

1970 Mev Treichler

1969 Ray Hendrick

1968 Dutch Hoag

1967 Dutch Hoag

1966 Will Cagle

1965 Bill Slater

Run at Langhorn on Dirt

1964 Freddy Adams

1963 Dutch Hoag

1962 Frankie Schneider

1961 Freddy Adams

1960 Dutch Hoag

1959 Jim Delaney

1958 Jim Delaney

1957 Glenn Guthrie

1956 Dutch Hoag

1955 Pete Corey

1954 Frankie Schneider

1953 Ted Swaim

1952 Jim Delaney

1951 Hully Bunn

-Text by Elgin Traylor, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

Related Posts

« Top 10: Short Track Racing Videos From Across America By the Numbers: 33rd Annual All American 400 at Nashville »