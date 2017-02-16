By the Numbers: World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing

The 51st Annual World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing will be held over the next two weeks at New Smyrna Speedway in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. Our resident “Stat Boy” Elgin Traylor takes a look at this year’s version of the historic event “by the numbers.”

Super Late Models

4: Dick Trickle won four championships, which is the most of any Super Late Model drivers. Winning the title is challenge because of the nine nights of action that count points. You have to be good and lucky at the same time. We have seen countless championship hopes get dashed on night three, four, five and even some on the final night.

5: Stephen Nasse has five career Super Late Model wins and should already be a champion at Speedweeks. In 2014 he had three wins, five top fives and six top 10’s before finishing second in points. Nasse was winless last year, but had four top fives in six races. Watch for the 51 car.

15: In the last 15 years there have been no repeat champions in the Super Late Model class. The champions have come from Florida, South Carolina, Maine, North Carolina and even California. There are some heavy hitters that could end this streak this year like Ty Majeski, David Rogers, Jeff Choquette and Ryan Moore.

15: Jeff Choquette is the all-time wins leader in Super Late Models among active drivers. He is two wins behind Dick Trickle for fourth place all time. Choquette is also a former Speedweeks champion.

18: David Rogers has 18 career Super Late Model wins at Speedweeks. He’ll look for 19 and maybe even more this time around.

47: Junior Hanley is the all-time Super Late Model wins leader with 47 total victories. Hanley won his races across four decades of action. At his peak he won 14 of 17 races in a two year span.

Two-Time Champions Club: Ryan Moore and Ty Majeski enter speedweeks each looking for a second championship in the Super Late Model class. Majeski won the title a year ago and would be the first back-to-back champion since Pete Orr in the early 90’s.

Tour-type Modifieds

9: When you look at overall Modified titles, Ted Christopher leads the way with nine in the Tour-type class. If you factor in his SK title, he has 10 championships at Speedweeks. Christoper also won a few times in the Super Late Model ranks.

43: Ted Christopher is the all-time wins leader with 43 in the Tour mods. His wins came over the course of 18 seasons.

51%: From what we can tell Richie Evans won 39 of his 76 races in a nine-year span. That’s a winning percentage of 51%. We are not sure if he ran every race, but if he did it’s an incredible winning percentage.

100: The 100-lap Richie Evans Memorial is the marquee event of the week for the Tour-type Modifieds. The five nights of action includes a 50-lap show, a 76-lap tribute to John Blewett III and a pair of shorter races.

305: There have been a total of 305 events for the Modifieds at New Smyrna. They have long been a part of the history of the week-long action. Their first season was way back in 1976.

Star Power: Former Speedweeks champions Ron Silk, Jimmy Blewett, and Ryan Preece lead an all-star class that also has Justin Bosignore, Matt Hirschman, Timmy Solomito and Johnathan McKennedy.

Pro Late Models

5: Brad May is the all-time winningest driver in Pro Late Model action at the World Series. The fact that five wins leads the total shows how close the racing has been.

10: In 10 seasons there have been 10 different champions. Judging by an early look at the entry list the trend is likely to continue. What makes the championship so tough is the car count. If you have one off night or have trouble in the tech line you can very easily wind up out of the picture.

39: There have been 39 different winners, so a first-time winner would push the total to 40. As of right now the entry list includes only one past winner, but other drivers are expected to be in New Smyrna later this week.

64: Number of races that have been run in the series.

2007: The year was 2007 when the Pro Late Models, known as Crate Late Models at the time, took the track for the first time during Speedweeks. Over the years it has become one of the most competitive divisions with high car counts each season. Drivers from all points on the compass come to run this historic event.

Cross Champion: Todd Stone will run the Pro Late Model class looking to add another championship to his resume that includes a 2014 Florida Modified title.

Florida Modifieds

6: For a division that was dominated by a few for so many years it’s almost surprising that it’s been six straight years of different champions. Jerry Symons is the all-time World Series winner along with Tank Tucker, and the two together have a total of nine championships.

19: Tank Tucker has 19 career wins at the World Series which is second to only Jerry Symons.

42: Jerry Symons has 42 career wins at the World Series in Florida Modifieds alone.

Former Champions: Past champions Tank Tucker, Tim Moore and Jerry Symons have already entered for the Florida Modified portion of the World Series.

-By Elgin Traylor, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent – Twitter: @ElginTraylor

-Photo credit: Speed51.com/Bruce Nuttleman

