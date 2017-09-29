By the Numbers: 33rd Annual All American 400 at Nashville

One of Late Model racing’s crown jewel events will see the green flag wave this weekend with the 33rd Annual All American 400 taking place at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville (TN). We get you ready for the big prestigious event with a look at the race “by the numbers.”

3: Jeff Purvis holds the record for the most wins in the All American 400. Purvis won in 1991, 1992 and 1995. There has not been a repeat winner since Eddie Hoffman, who won the Pro Late Model portion in 2006.

4: Bubba Pollard comes into the All American 400 as the defending race winner and he’s also on a hot streak having won the last four Southern Super Series race in a row. Pollard is the only defending champion in the field. Pollard has a win and two seconds in the 400.

8: Butch Miller is the all-time leader in top-five runs at the All American 400. He has eight total top fives in 10 starts. He has two wins, a second and a third.

10: A total of 10 drivers finished all 400 laps in 2016. That’s pretty good compared to the eight in 2000, which was the last time the 400 was run at full distance.

32: The number of years the race has run. This is the 33rd Annual All American 400 weekend; however, from 2006 to 2010 the race was split into two events, one for Super Late Models and one for Pro Late Models. Most times it was an even 200 and 200 split for each division. This year it’s once again 400 laps for the Super Late Models.

51: Fresh off winning the Southern Super Series championship, Stephen Nasse hopes he has saved his best for big race season. Nasse was strong in all the majors last year and he hopes to pocket one this year. Chances are he’ll be in victory lane after one of them.

100: There will be a Pro Late Model race which will be 100 laps leading up to the main event. Several drivers like Casey Roderick, Stephen Nasse, and Willie Allen are expected to pull double duty.

141: Pro Late Model stud Casey Roderick led 141 in laps in 2016 and he’s won 16 races this season. He’ll be chasing guitars in both shows this weekend.

400: The All American 400 is a true 400-lap race around a track longer than a half-mile. This makes this the longest short track race of the season.

702: The number of drivers to compete in the All American 400 since 1981.

817: Gary Balough is the all-time laps led leader at the All American 400. He led 299 laps in 1984 for one of the highest singe race totals.

1981: The year of the first All American 400. Butch Lindley won the race over NASCAR legend Mark Martin. Forty cars started the race that took over three hours to run.

1998: Freddie Query was the last driver to go-back-to-back in the All American 400. Since then, back-to-back victories have only been done in the Pro Late Model portion of the All American 400 by Eddie Hoffman.

Big Winners: Steve Wallace has already won the Redbud 300 this year, Casey Johnson won the Dixieland 250 and Bubba Pollard won the Slinger Nationals. These are just some of the big hitters on the entry list.

Overdue: Donnie Wilson has led 175 laps at the All American 400 but has yet to find victory lane.

Last from Rocky Top: Jeff Purvis was the last driver from the state of Tennessee to win the All American 400 and defend his home turf. Purvis won his third and final AA 400 in 1995.

My Old Kentucky Home: The Bluegrass state has four different winners of the All American 400. Most notably, Darrell Waltrip is in the group along with Dillon Oliver, Chuck Barnes, Jr. and Chris Gabehart. Dillon Oliver won the Pro Late Model race last year, but it was not considered an AA 400 win.

All American 400 Past Winners

2016 Bubba Pollard

2015 Daniel Hemric

2014 John Hunter Nemechek

2013 Chase Elliott

2012 Ross Kenneth

2010 TJ Reaid

2010 Dillon Olliver

2008 Brian Campbell

2008 Chris Gabehart

2007 Johnny VanDoorn

2007 Eddie Hoffman

2006 Boris Jurkovic

2006 Eddie Hoffman

2005 Jason Hogan

2004 Chuck Barnes Jr.

2003 Brian Hoppe

2000 Mike Garvey

1999 Wayne Anderson

1998 Freddie Query

1997 Freddie Query

1996 Wayne Anderson

1995 Jeff Purvis

1994 Bobby Gill

1993 Mike Garvey

1992 Jeff Purvis

1991 Jeff Purvis

1990 Gary St. Amant

1989 Butch Miller

1988 Butch Miller

1987 Darrell Waltrip

1986 Gary Balough

1985 Rusty Wallace

1984 Gary Balough

1983 Jim Sauter

1982 Bob Senneker

1981 Butch Lindley

-Text by Elgin Traylor, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent

-Photo credit: Speed51.com / Bruce Nuttleman

