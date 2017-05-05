By the Numbers: 2017 ARCA Midwest Tour Season

The ARCA Midwest Tour will begin its 11th season this Sunday at Madison International Speedway (WI) with the Joe Shear Classic 200. Speed51.com’s resident “Stat Boy” Elgin Traylor takes a look at the 2017 season and history of the Midwest Tour “by the numbers.”

11: This will be the 11th running of the Joe Shear Classic at Madison International Speedway. This year the event grows to 200 laps and will feature live pit stops.

12: There are 12 races on the 2017 ARCA Midwest Tour schedule.

36: Earlier this week, the entry list already included the names of 36 drivers for the season opener. Don’t be surprised if a few more show up from around the region.

37: There have been a total of 37 different winners in the history of the ARCA Midwest Tour since its inception in 2007.

91: Ty Majeski is the man to beat in the series right now. With 13 career wins and three consecutive touring series championships all eyes are on the No. 91 machine.

93: Former tour champion Jonathan Eilen is set to make his 93rd start in the series at Madison this weekend. He has never won the Joe Shear Classic.

117: There have been a total of 117 races in the ARCA Midwest Tour. They will start the 2017 chapter this weekend at Madison.

250: While this weekend’s show will be a 200-lap race, the longest race of the season will be the Dixieland 250 at Wisconsin International Raceway in Kaukauna, Wisconsin. The event will be held on Tuesday, August 1.

Guess Who’s Back?: Looking down the entry list a name that quickly jumps out is that of Rich Bickle Jr. Many know him as a Midwest superstar, but in the south most know him as the only five-time Snowball Derby winner. Bickle may be running a one-off race or he could run several Midwest Tour events. Only time will tell.

Missing a Race: It’s a strange feat that has been accomplished twice now on the ARCA Midwest Tour and last year was the second time. Ty Majeski won the championship despite missing a race in the middle of the season. He joins Steve Carlson as they are the only two to win titles after missing a race.

Only Two: 2007 Rookie of the Year Jonathan Eilen and 2014 Rookie of the Year Ty Majeski are the only former Rookie of the Year winners to go on and to win championships in the ARCA Midwest Tour. Both will be racing a bunch in the series this year looking for more.

Title Contenders: The best thing about opening day is all of the driver are championship contenders. The smart money would be on Ty Majeski to win title number four if he’s able to run the majority of the schedule, but with guys like Dan Fredrickson, Travis Sauter, Dalton Zehr and many others in the race you have to wonder how the season will shake out.

Entry List for Joe Shear Classic

Car # Name Hometown State

4 Brad Tilton Cheyenne WY

5 John Beale Verona WI

7 John DeAngelis, Jr Hubertus WI

7 Paul Shafer, Jr Portage IN

8 Chad Butz Suamico WI

9 Derek Kraus Stratford WI

11 Andy Jones Gurnee IL

11 Bobby Kendall Montello WI

14 Austin Nason Roscoe IL

15 Dean LaPointe Marshfield WI

18 Michael Ostdiek Lakeville MN

20 Jim Sauter, Jr Tomah WI

22 Jeremy Spoonmore Somonauk IL

22 Russ Blakely Frankfurt KY

28 Bobby Wilberg Beloit WI

30 Joshua James Saukville WI

35 Travis Dassow West Bend WI

36 Dan Fredrickson Lakeville MN

39 Andrew Morrissey DeForest WI

42 Dennis Prunty Knowles WI

43 Matt Kocourek Franklin WI

44 Justin Mondeik Gleason WI

45 Jeff VanOudenhoven Appleton WI

45 Rich Bickle, Jr Edgerton WI

47 Travis Sauter Prairie du Sac WI

52 Ricky Baker Plainfield IL

55 Don Sabitino Carol Stream IL

62 John Heath Lakeville MN

75 Chris Weinkauf Merrill WI

75 Mike Beyer Machesney Park IL

76 Jason Weinkauf Merrill WI

77 Jonathan Eilen Hampton MN

87 Jamie Wallace Genoa City WI

91 Ty Majeski Seymour WI

119 Dalton Zehr Daytona Beach FL

O4 Natalie Decker Eagle River WI

Past Joe Shear Classic Winners

2016 Ty Majeski

2015 Johnny Sauter

2014 Nathen Haseleu

2013 Travis Sauter

2012 Andrew Morrissey

2011 Ross Kenneth

2010 Steve Carlson

2009 Nathen Haseleu

ARCA Midwest Tour Champions

2016 Ty Majeski

2015 Ty Majeski

2014 Ty Majeski

2013 Dan Fredrickson

2012 Jonathan Eilen

2011 Andrew Morrissey

2010 Steve Carlson

2009 Steve Carlson

2008 Nathan Haseleu

2007 Nathan Haseleu

ARCA Midwest Tour Winners (Top Five)

Dan Fredrickson 15

Ty Majeski 13

Steve Carlson 11

Travis Sauter 9

Nathan Haseleu 9

-By Elgin Traylor, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent – Twitter: @ElginTraylor

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

