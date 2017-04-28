By the Numbers: 13th Annual PASS 300 at Beech Ridge

The Pro All Stars Series will begin a new era at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway (ME) Saturday afternoon with the popular PASS 300 being held during the month of April for the first time. With a big early-season event on the schedule, our resident “Stat Boy” Elgin Traylor takes a look at the race “by the numbers.”

4: Six-time PASS champion Johnny Clark has the most wins in the PASS 300. Clark has won the race four times with his last win coming in 2015. In all, Clark has nine top-10 finishes in the 12 runnings of the 300.

4: DJ Shaw has never won the Beech Ridge 300, but he sure has been close. The 2016 PASS Champion has been second a record four times in the 300. Shaw has five top-five runs in the 300 at Beech Ridge.

8: Another non-winner in the Beech Ridge 300 is PASS veteran Cassius Clark. The Maine native has eight finishes in the top 10. He was second in 2010 and has been fourth a record five times in the 300.

9: A total of nine different drivers have won their first PASS race at Beech Ridge; however, they all have come in the shorter distance events and not the 300. The switch to spring time might spark a new winner. The first-time winners include Adam Bates, Bryan Kruczek, David Oliver, Chris Staples, Joe Porciello, Scott Dragon, Bill Rodgers, Lonnie Sommerville, and Joey Dorion.

9: Nine out of the 11 times the PASS 300 has run its full distance a driver with the last name Rowe or Clark has stood in victory lane. Johnny Clark has four wins, Mike Rowe has three wins and his son Ben has two wins. The only other drivers to win the 300-lap race are Derek Ramstrom and Austin Theriualt.

13: It’s a support division for the PASS Super Late Models, but Beech Ridge has been a playground for PASS Modified ace Andy Shaw. The five-time PASS Modified champion has 13 wins at Beech Ridge. He hopes to add another one this weekend.

33: This will be the 33rd PASS North races at Beech Ridge with 17 different drivers having visited victory lane.

99: The Pro All Stars Series has had 99 different winners in all Super Late Model events. Reid Lanpher was the 99th different winner last week at Oxford. Could we see the 100th winner this weekend?

106: A total of 106 drivers earned points last year on the PASS tour. This year they are up to 53 and the big events including the Beech Ridge 300 and the Oxford 250 have yet to happen. Look for a spike in the numbers after this weekend.

300: The feature event is 300 laps. It’a the longest race on the PASS schedule, and the longest race in the state of Maine, which has the historic Oxford 250. Mike Rowe won both the 250 and 300 in the same season in 2005.

Calling All Cars: The Beech Ridge regulars and some of those who have not fired off an entry will be ready to rumble this weekend at Beech Ridge. We estimate that close to 40 cars or more will be on hand for the first ever PASS 300 in the spring.

Early Points Leaders: After two races, Glen Luce leads Ben Rowe by three points in the championship standings. Luce has never won a touring series championship, while Ben Rowe is a four-time PASS North champion. He’s run well this year in the north and the south and that could help build some momentum going into this weekend.

Slow Start: Looking down the points list we see a few drivers who have jumped out to slow starts this year. Joey Doiron is 10th in points and Travis Benjamin is ninth, both drivers have yet to finish in the top 10 in the first two races. Benjamin won the Beech Ridge event last fall when it was shortened to 150 laps.

Hey Rookie: Nick Sweet was the man in an ACT Late Model and now he’s running well in a Super Late Model. The cars are different, the tracks are the same and the success will be there by seasons end. He could be the next first-time PASS winner. He’s already seventh in points with a top-five run at Oxford last weekend.

Winners of the Beech Ridge 300

2016 – Travis Benjamin

2015 – Johnny Clark

2014 – Derek Ramstrom

2013 – Austin Theriault

2012 – Ben Rowe

2011 – Johnny Clark

2010 – Johnny Clark

2009 – Mike Rowe

2008 – Johnny Clark

2007 – Mike Rowe

2006 – Ben Rowe

2005 – Mike Rowe

Beech Ridge PASS Winners

Mike Rowe 6

Johnny Clark 5

Adam Bates 2

Cassius Clark 2

Ben Rowe 2

DJ Shaw 2

Travis Benjamin 2

Joey Doiron 2

Austin Theriault

Lonnie Sommerville

Bill Rodgers

Scott Dragon

Derek Ramstrom

Bryan Kruczek

David Oliver

Chris Staples

Joe Porciello

-By Elgin Traylor, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent – Twitter: @ElginTraylor

-Photo credit: Norm Marx

