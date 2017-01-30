Burton, Silk Headline Early Entries for New Smyrna’s World Series

With only two weeks remaining until the start of the 51st Annual World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing, entry forms are beginning to fly into the New Smyrna Speedway (FL) office. On Monday, the track released the first round of driver entries for the popular short track event during Florida Speedweeks.

Headlining the early list of entries is Super Late Model racer Harrison Burton, fresh off of the biggest win of his career Sunday at SpeedFest 2017.

Burton enters this year’s version of the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing after picking up two SLM wins in 2016. The 16-year-old son of NASCAR television broadcaster and former Sprint Cup Series winner Jeff Burton battled tooth and nail with eventual Super Late Model champion Ty Majeski last year.

Now partnered up with the Fury Race Cars team, Burton will be looking for even more success at New Smyrna this February.

Another driver with a strong history during the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing, 2013 Super Late Model champion Ryan Moore has also filed his official entry for the event. Moore, a four-time SLM winner during Speedweeks, has always been strong at New Smyrna despite running just a partial schedule outside of the annual event.

The son of former Busch North Series champion Kelly Moore has recorded an impressive 22 top-five finishes in 34 career World Series starts. In addition to his 2013 championship, he also earned runner-up honors in both 2011 and 2012.

Derek Griffith, a winner on the Pro All Stars Series in 2016, has mailed in his entry for the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing as well. Griffith of Hudson, New Hampshire has made the trip south to New Smyrna the past two seasons, but has struggled with bad luck. His best career finish at the track was a 15th-place finish one year ago.

Steve Weaver, Jr. driver of the No. 112 from Plantation, Florida joins the current list of drivers entered for the Super Late Model division.

With five nights of racing scheduled for the Tour-type Modified division, a pair of entries have already been submitted including that of former NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion Ron Silk.

In addition to his success on the NWMT, Silk has experienced plenty of success at New Smyrna during his racing career. The Norwalk, Connecticut native is both a former SK Modified and Tour-type Modified champion during Florida Speedweeks. He has a total of 10 Modified wins at the track, including a win during opening night for the Tour-type Modifieds one year ago.

Tyler Rypkema of Oswego, New York is also entered the Tour-type Modified division. Rypkema, a regular on the Race of Champions Asphalt Modified Series, has shown steady improvement in recent years and will look to beat his career-best finish of seventh this time around at New Smyrna.

Former Vermont State NASCAR champion Todd Stone heads up the current list of Pro Late Model entries. Stone of Middlebury, Vermont has experienced success at New Smyrna in the past and was crowned the 2014 Florida Modified Speedweeks champion. Last year, however, Stone suffered misfortune when his No. 1X Pro Late Model ended up on its roof after a wild ride on the backstretch.

Joining Stone on the list of Pro Late Model entries is Plantation, Florida’s David Weaver.

Travis Eddy, the son of seven-time ASA National Tour champion Mike Eddy, leads the current list of entries for the Florida Modified division. Eddy, driving the No. 78 Modified, picked up his first career victory at New Smyrna during the 2015 World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing.

Local racer Tank Tucker of New Smyrna Beach, Florida joins Eddy on the early list of entries for the Florida Modified division.

Drivers and teams planning on competing during the 51st Annual World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing at New Smyrna are encouraged to send in their entry forms as soon as possible. By submitting your entry prior to arrival, it allows New Smyrna Speedway and its media partner Speed51.com to promote your race team’s plans to compete in the event.

For more information on the 51st Annual World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing, visit www.newsmyrnaspeedway.org.

-By Brandon Paul, Speed51.com Editor – Twitter: @Brandon_Paul51

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

Related Posts

« Holmes Ready to Challenge the Big Guns at Winter Showdown VIDEO: CRA Pro Late Model 125 Replay SpeedFest 2017 »