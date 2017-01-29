LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
SLM - CRA - SpeedFest - Burton - Hug - 1-29-17

Burton Nails Down Biggest Victory of Career at SpeedFest

January 29, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - National, Region - Southeast, Top Stories

Harrison Burton scored the biggest Late Model victory of his young career Sunday afternoon at Crisp Motorsports Park in Cordele, Georgia.  The 16-year-old put on a dominating performance against a stout field of Super Late Model drivers to win the 200-lap ARCA/CRA Super Series portion of SpeedFest 2017.

 

300x250 02.11.17 Winter Showdown PPV“The car was just amazing.  I can’t describe what I’m feeling right now,” Burton said on the live Speed51.com broadcast.  “We had a really, really rough year last year.  We broke a lot of parts and had a lot of misfortunes.  We’re back and we’re stronger than ever.  To come back and get a win in the first race of the year, I can’t explain it.”

 

Burton first took over the lead on a lap 22 restart and from there only gave up the lead on two brief occasions.  The Huntersville, North Carolina driver relinquished the lead to visit pit road on lap 106, but quickly drove from fifth to retake the lead in just two laps on the ensuing restart.

 

Following a lap 132 restart, Burton faced his toughest challenge of the day when NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series rookie Erik Jones mounted a challenge on the outside.  Jones took over the lead on lap 133, but Burton battled back on the inside to reclaim the lead for the final time on lap 135.

 

For Burton, the win against a star-studded field was one that he won’t forget anytime soon.

 

“There’s so many great guys in the field today,” he said.  “We have somebody going full-time Cup next year, Erik Jones, who obviously has made a great name for himself.  Guys like Bubba Pollard, they’re the best in the business.  To come out and beat the best and to experience that is amazing.  To be the best you’ve got to beat the best, and today we came out and beat the best.”

 

Burton’s win on Sunday came in his first race behind the wheel of his new No. 12 Fury Race Cars ride, and to say that things went smoothly would be an understatement.

 

“I’ve got to thank everybody on my crew.  We got this brand new car ready to come here and it’s a fast race car.  The guys put it together perfectly, no flaws or anything.”

 

Despite battling a tight race car throughout the 200-lap race, Jones held off Stephen Nasse during the later stages of the race to finish second.

 

“I think Harrison was the only one here with a car that did drive good.  They were fast all weekend.  We came here and tested on Wednesday, and they were fast on Wednesday as well,” Jones stated.  “They did a good job bringing a car that good.  Overall, we were just too tight today.  We had been fighting it all weekend.  We just weren’t quite good enough in the center to get a good drive off. We just need to make it a little bit better, but second is what it is.”

 

Nasse turned in a strong performance during the second half of the race to finish third, while Zane Smith and Chase Purdy completed the top five.

 

For an on-demand replay of Sunday’s SpeedFest at Crisp Motorsports Park, visit 51’s Trackside Now coverage.

 

-By Brandon Paul, Speed51.com Editor – Twitter: @Brandon_Paul51

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

 

SpeedFest 2017 Unofficial Results

Pos # Driver
1 12 Harrison   Burton
2 20 Erik Jones
3 51 Stephen   Nasse
4 77 Zane Smith
5 97P Chase   Purdy
6 15 Christian Eckes
7 9C Jeff   Choquette
8 26S Chandler Smith
9 7 Casey   Roderick
10 99 Raphael Lessard
11 33 Brandon   Jones
12 83 Scotty Ellis
13 9 Chris   Dilbeck
14 10 Steve Dorer
15 26 Bubba   Pollard
16 5 Jerry Artuso
17 84 Martin   Latulippe
18 6 Brandon Setzer
19 14 Connor   Okrzesik
20 29 Spencer Davis
21 4M Kyle McCallum
22 15T Austin Thaxton
23 01 Derek Scott   Jr.
24 8 Jordan Pruitt
25 23 Spencer   Gallagher
Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • January 27-29: Crisp Motorsports Park (GA) - CRA SpeedFest 2017 - Super Late Models & Pro Late Models

  • February 4: Tucson Speedway (AZ) - Chilly Willy 150 - Super Late Models

  • February 9-11: Kern County Raceway Park (CA) - 3rd Annual Winter Showdown - Super Late Models

Presenting Partner