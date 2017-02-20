Burton ‘Kicks Butt’ in Second SLM Race of World Series

Harrison Burton knew he had the best race car at New Smyrna Speedway (FL) last Friday night, but he didn’t get the victory to show for it. On Monday night, after two days away from Super Late Model competition, Burton scored the victory that he thought he and his team deserved.

Burton started from the outside of the front row and led wire-to-wire to win the 35-lap Super Late Model race as part of the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing.



“We’ve had a great race car all week and we’ve just been kicking butt all week,” Burton told Speed51.com powered by JEGS. “I’ve got to thank the guys and we’ll hope to continue on this, gain momentum and win some more of these things.”

After checking out with the lead early, a restart on lap 13 set up a duel with defending Super Late Model champion Ty Majeski. The two drivers battled side-by-side for two laps before Burton pulled away in the outside lane. From there, he fended off Majeski for his fifth career win at New Smyrna.

“We held Ty off because of the guys that work on this thing,” Burton said. “I couldn’t do any of this without them and this car was pretty hard to beat tonight.”

For the second straight race, Majeski battled an ill-handling race car throughout the race. He held on to finish second and record his eighth straight podium finish at the World Series.

“This is really as bad as we’ve been here the last three years,” Majeski admitted. “We’re just struggling a little bit with the baseline of our setup. We just can’t get the forward drive and the turn like he’s (Burton) getting, but we definitely made gains on it from night one, so hopefully we can keep making gains and be right there by the end.”

Stephen Nasse finished third to make it two straight top-five finishes to kick off Florida Speedweeks. Friday’s winner Spencer Davis and Dalton Armstrong completed the top-five.

The win for Burton gave him a sense of redemption after finishing second on Friday night.

“It was really hard on us the other night qualifying first and then having to start 10th. It was hard on us and we tried everything we could, just got a second,” Burton stated. “Tonight, to come and get some redemption and finally get the checkered flag is awesome.”

Full results from all divisions and on-demand coverage of Night #4 of the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing can be found by visiting 51’s Trackside Now presented by Jerico Performance.

-By Brandon Paul, Speed51.com Editor – Twitter: @Brandon_Paul51

-Photo credit: Speed51.com/Bruce Nuttleman

Super Late Model Unofficial Results (2/20/2017)

1 12 Harrison Burton 2 91 Ty Majeski 3 51 Stephen Nasse 4 29 Spencer Davis 5 4 Dalton Armstrong 6 84 Martin Latulippe 7 11 David Rogers 8 9w Brandon Watson 9 9c Jeff Choquette 10 9m Brad May 11 5 Daniel Keene, Jr. 12 12g Derek Griffith 13 97 Cole Anderson 14 94 Garrett Hall 15 56D Gus Dean 16 74 Ryan Moore 17 36 Dan Fredrickson 18 112 Steve Weaver 19 9k Derek Kraus 20 24 Mason Diaz

