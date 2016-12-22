Bronson Speedway to Host Speedweeks Modified Race Again

Bronson Speedway owner Ann Young announced Thursday further details concerning the Saturday February 18th, 2017 Kick Off To Speedweeks powered by Sunoco Race Fuels Tour Type Modified race at the ultra fast 1/3 of a mile high banked oval. The 50-lap Tour Type Modified event will again pay $2,000 to the winner plus product prizes pushing the value of the victory over the $3,000 mark.





“All of us at Bronson Speedway are excited for the return of the Tour Type Modifieds with their 600 horsepower machines zipping around on our high banks” Young noted. The Kick Off To Speed Weeks by Sunoco Race Fuels will find the winner of the race earning 10 gallons of Sunoco as well a set of Hoosier Racing Tires complimenting the $2,000 first place prize money.





Also returning as a sponsor for the 2017 edition of the Kick Off To Speedweeks powered by Sunoco Race Fuels will be Brad Lafontaine of Northeast Race Cars & Parts of Pascoag, RI. LaFontaine announced Thursday he’ll again be providing a $200 Gift Certificate to all race teams participating the February 17th race. Northeast Race Cars & Parts is an authorized Troyer Engineering distributor and repair center in the heart of Modified country.





“I can’t thank Sunoco Race Fuels, Hoosier Tire and Brad of Northeast Race Cars & Parts enough for their support” Young commented. Additionally Ann took the time to disclose that former Islip Speedway Figure Eight talent “Racing” Bobby Mason and his Islip based Aces Landscaping will return as a backer of the 50-lapper. Mason during his driving days raced against the late Chris Young in the 70’s and has remained close with the Young family over the years.





Young also indicated that Robert & Jane Hart along with Kim Brown of New Smyrna Speedway have agreed once again to provide the 5th starting position in the annual Richie Evans Memorial to the winning driver February 18th at Bronson Speedway. The 2017 Richie Evans Memorial 100 at New Smyrna is set for Friday February 24th and remains the signature event for the Tour Type Modified portion of the World Series of Asphalt Racing at NSS.



“We are still actively seeking additional marketing partners for the Modified race and the entire February 18th program. Interested parties can contact me at Bronson Speedway by calling 352-486-4998 or contacting our Facebook page.” Young offered. “I’m also happy to announce that Bob Finan of Riverhead Raceway fame is working with us on this race and will be announcing the race for us. Potential marketing partners can also reach out to Bob on social media”. Ann concluded.





While busy announcing the marketing partners for the Kick Off To Speedweeks powered by Sunoco Race Fuels, race officials were able to confirm that 2016 race winner Ryan Preece of Berlin, Ct. will indeed defend last year’s race win. Car owner Ed Partridge confirmed that Preece will embark on what the TS Haulers team hopes will be a 40-race 2017 race schedule commencing at Bronson Speedway Saturday February 18th.





Preece led Jeremy Gerstner of Wesley Chapel, Fl. and Ron Silk or Norwalk, Ct. to the checker last February. Dalton Baldwin of Dunedin, Fl. and Bertuccio completed the top five.





Tour Type Modified teams will be able to take advantage of a Friday night Test & Tune session that will feature a $10 pit admission for the evening. Saturday night Modified teams will be charged a $50 entry fee for the car as well a $25 pit admission per team member.





Joining the February 18th race program at Bronson Speedway will be the Pro Trucks, Daytona Antique Auto Racing Association, Pure Stocks, Strictly Stocks and Pro Challenge racers.





For further information on the Kick Off To Speedweeks powered by Sunoco Race Fuels as well all events at Bronson Speedway please call 352-486-4998 or e-mail the track at [email protected].

-Bronson Speedway Press Release. Photo Credit: Speed51.com

