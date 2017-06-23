Brittney Zamora Making a Name for Herself Out West

The Northwest Super Late Model Series is the premier touring Super Late Model series in the Northwest. It boasts some of the best drivers on the West Coast, and one driver who is making a name for herself is 18-year old Brittney Zamora.

Prior to last weekend, her season had been full of respectable top three and top-five finishes. But last Saturday, her hard work paid off when Zamora found her way to Victory Lane at end of the NWSLM race at Douglas County Speedway in Oregon.

“Coming across the finish line to receive the checkered flag was very exciting. My team and I have been working so hard since the beginning of last season,” Zamora told Speed51.com powered by JEGS.

Last season Zamora was already breaking records as she won the Jefferson Pitts Racing Rookie of the Year award.

With her win on Saturday, she also became the first female to win in the Northwest Super Late Model division.

On top of her win, Zamora is leading the points in the Northwest Super Late Model series with hopes of maintaining that lead as well as capturing a few more wins during the season.

“Being the first female to win a race in a West Coast touring division, along with the being the first female to lead the points in a West Coast touring division, has definitely fit into our goals for the 2017 season.”

Zamora competes alongside a few other female drivers in the Northwest as they make starts in the Northwest Super Late Model Series. Brooke Schimmel has been a fierce competitor as well as Molly Helmuth and Stephanie Evans who made NWSLM starts this season.

“Of course we always want to be the best and viewed as just one of the other racers, but people put us in a category to where our other competition is with the other female drivers,” Zamora explained. “Its been really fun getting to race against Brooke and the other girls though.”

The Northwest Super Late Models now head a little farther south as they take on the tiny bullring of Meridian Speedway located right outside of Boise, Idaho. The race is part of the Speed51.com Summer Thunder TV Series presented by PFC Brakes and will be available to watch live for Speed51 Network Members.

Fans who are not members and want to watch Zamora lead the NWSLM Series into Meridian can subscribe for $7.99 a month or $59.99 per year.

Story by: Hannah Newhouse- Southeast Correspondent- Twitter: @hannahnewhosue

Photo by: Speed51.com

