Brittney Zamora Making 1,400 Mile Trip to Race Chilly Willy

While many drivers in the Pacific Northwest are shoveling their driveways, and looking forward to race season starting up in April, one driver is busy in the race shop. Brittney Zamora is counting the days before her and her team travel the 1,400 miles to race in the great state of Arizona in just a few weeks.

Heading into just her second full year of Super Late Model racing, Zamora is going outside her comfort zone by traveling the long distance south to race in the Chilly Willy 150 at Tucson Speedway. The 2016 Northwest Super Late Model Series (NWSLMS) Rookie of the Year is amongst a large group of drivers looking to bring home the win in the desert to the snow covered Northwest Region.

The 4th Annual Chilly Willy1 50 at Tucson Speedway is gaining attention from drivers up and down the West Coast with a $10,000-to-win payday and a chance to race in the winter coming up February 3-4.

Zamora, 17, in her senior year of high school will be looking to continue success that she carrying from the end of the 2016 season.

“I’m very excited for this opportunity. I’ve never been out of the Northwest in a stock car and I’m looking forward to the chance to race against some of my usual competitors but also some new drivers that I otherwise would never have been able to race with,” Zamora told Speed51.com. “I am so grateful that my family and sponsors were able to put together this trip for me.”

Although Zamora has never been to Tucson before, she looks forward to the challenge of a new track and gaining from the experience.

“My expectations for this race are to learn as much as I can and to make the most out of this opportunity,” Zamora stated. “We are hoping to make all 150 laps and to come out with a top 10 finish.”

The trip to Arizona will kick off a very busy season for the young gun as she will travel to new tracks and new races for the 2017 season. You can tell the excitement that she has when she talks about the upcoming season.

“Heading into my second season is very exciting and I can’t wait to see what it has in store for my team and I. We learned so much last year and really started figuring the car out during the last half of the season, our finishes in Wenatchee and at the Fall Classic weren’t indicative of how we raced.” Zamora added. “I’m looking forward to picking up where we left off in 2016 and contending for our first win in a Super Late Model.”

Zamora will find some tough competition at the Chilly Willy 150 as many of the stars of the Southwest will be on hand along with drivers like Northwest Legend Garrett Evans and 2015 Chilly Willy winner Tayler Riddle.

The Chilly Willy 150 takes places February 3-4 at Tucson Speedway in Tucson, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tucsonspeedway.com.

-By Jeremy Anders, Speed51.com West Coast Correspondent

-Photo credit: Bent Wheel Backyard Photo

Related Posts

« Photo Gallery: 31st Annual Chili Bowl Nationals – Thursday Minnesota Racer Goede Seriously Injured in Snowmobile Crash »