Bristol Possibly Looking to Limit Entries for Short Track Event

(Bristol, TN) – Officials from Bristol Motor Speedway have asked the sanctioning bodies for the Short Track U. S. Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway presented by Vore’s Welding to look at the distinct possibility of limiting the number of participants for the events on May 19-21. Early interest and entries have indicated to officials that many of the projections for numbers of participants may be exceeded. With large numbers and limited hours in the day, track officials want to make sure that their participants are fairly served. The posted schedule of events is very tight, and expanding the numbers of participants even further may not be possible.

As a result of this consideration by track officials, teams that have not already entered are encouraged to do so in the next week. Early entry lists will be posted in the near future, and a final determination of division participant limits may be based on the number of paid entries in each division. Links to entry forms or entry info can be found below.

Super Late Model Entry Form:

https://carstour.wufoo.com/forms/r1jq57kr0e9ybdh/

Late Model Stock Entry Form:

https://carstour.wufoo.com/forms/s1ulryl91ww8oph/

Pro Late Model/JEGS Tour Entry Form:

https://carstour.wufoo.com/forms/s1gthq3e1035xd0/

Street Stock Entry Form:

https://carstour.wufoo.com/forms/s30h5ao0d2ld8g/

Compact Entry Info:

http://www.voresracing.com/

Modified Entry Info (Online entry to be available 2-13-17):

http://topspeedmods.com/

-Champion Racing Association Press Release. Photo Credit: Speed51.com

