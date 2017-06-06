LOG IN
Late Model-Southern National Motorsports Park-Colt James-2017

Bounty Placed on Colt James in Fast Five Pro Late Models

June 6, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Southeast, Ticker

LUCAMA, NC – Southern National Motorsports Park has placed a bounty on defending Pro Late Model champion Colt James.

The bounty will start out at $500 in the first of two Pro Late Model races on Saturday, July 8th and increase $500 each race until it is claimed.  If nobody claims the bounty by the end of the season, James will receive a $1,000 bonus at the end of the year.

James has won the last six races in the Fast Five Pro Late Model Series, dating back to last season.  He started out the season with a win on April 22nd in the Pro Late Model portion of the Springfest 300 and is the defending champion of the Fast Five Pro Late Model Series.

In order for the bounty to be claimed, James must finish on the lead lap in the race.

James and the rest of the Pro Late Model competitors will converge on the high banks of Southern National Motorsports Park on Saturday, July 8th as part of the Summer Fest 300.

For more information about Southern National Motorsports Park, check out SNMP’s website at www.snmpark.com“like” Southern National Motorsports Park on Facebook or “follow” @SNM_Park on Twitter.

Southern National Motorsports Park Press Release.

Photo Credit: Southern National Motorsports Park.

