Bond Suss Racing Parters With Setzer Racing for Bristol

(Mooresville, NC) – Bond Suss Racing (BSR) and Cole Anderson will join forces with Setzer Racing for this weekend’s US Short Track Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway. The BSR machine will get a makeover, putting the No. 6 on the Timberwolf Plastics Camery for the much anticipated event in Tennessee. Anderson remains behind the wheel for the 100-lap event and now, with the backing of Setzer Racing, has a guaranteed starting spot in the big dance.

“I’m excited heading into Bristol this weekend,” said Anderson. “Going around that fast of a track with a ton of banking is crazy. It really sits you down in the seat.”

“We had the opportunity to team-up with Setzer Racing and in doing so, guarantee ourselves a starting position in the race, so it was a no brainer,” said Suss. “There are a lot of cars and with how qualifying and the qualifying races are laid out, it made sense. We will get a chance to learn some things on Saturday and then get to work on Sunday.”

Anderson and the BSR team had a successful test at Bristol Motor Speedway in late April, consistently finding themselves in the top-five in practice. It was one of two open test sessions for the race this Sunday and both driver and crew chief feel confident heading into the event.

“I learned you can really bust off a quick lap on your first lap. During the test the low groove seemed to be the preferred lane, so we will see if that changes throughout the race,” said Anderson. “After leaving the test I think as a team we are all very confident, our car showed great and consistent speed, and we were still able to bust off that quick lap. To say the least I am very excited to get back to Bristol.”

“I thought our test was really good,” said Suss. “The car had good speed throughout the day and Cole was able to be consistent, which can be hard at a track like Bristol. We definitely learned some things at the test and I think we put ourselves in a good position heading into this weekend.”

Super Late Models will have three practice sessions on Friday before getting down to business on Saturday. Saturday consists of qualifying, which determines starting positions in the qualifying races Saturday night. Odd and even qualifiers will be split up into two 50-lap races, where the top-ten from each race advance to the 100-lap event on Sunday. On Sunday, all cars that secured a spot in the US Short Track Nationals will re-qualify for their starting position in the race later that evening.

Speed51.com will be at Bristol Motor Speedway all weekend delivering live updates on their website. Fans can follow along with blog style updates on their Trackside Now coverage or purchase a pay-per-view package to watch the entire weekend events live online.

For more information on Bond Suss Racing visit the Bond Suss Racing Facebook page and follow @bondsussracing on Twitter.

-Bond Suss Racing Press Release. Photo Credit: Speed51.com

Related Posts

« By the Numbers: Breaking Down the Late Model Stocks at Bristol Holly Shelton Goes Back to Outlaw Kart Roots for Speed51 Open »