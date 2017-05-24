Bloomquist Victorious in Inaugural Go 50 at I-80 Speedway

GREENWOOD, NE — Defending Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion, Scott Bloomquist won his fifth series event of the 2017 racing season on Tuesday Night at I-80 Speedway. Bloomquist took the lead from Darrell Lanigan on lap ten and led the rest of the way to score the 82nd career series win in the First Annual Go 50.

First-time I-80 Speedway visitor, Mason Zeigler finished in second while 16th-starting Earl Pearson Jr. came home in third. Gregg Satterlee was fourth and Tim McCreadie extended his streak of top five finishes by placing fifth at the stripe.

Bloomquist extended his points lead over McCreadie with the win and was pleased with his car for most of the race, “We battled with Lanigan early on; I had to find a line to run at the start. There were several cautions and I was a bit concerned about the tires firing on the restarts. Towards the end of the race, the car was faster and I got a better handle on turn two, it had been causing the car to push a few times.”

“The track was in great shape all night long; they had a lot of rain this week; it was fast. You had to have a good handling car out there tonight with those conditions. They always do a good job here in track prep. We look forward to coming back in July for the Silver Dollar Nationals.”

His Sweet-Bloomquist car is powered by an Andy Durham Racing Engine and sponsored by: Reece Monument Company, Mark Martin Automotive, Crop Production Services, Base Fuels, Sweet Mfg., Horton Coal, Sorbera Chiropractic, Petroff Towing, Lucas Oil, and Crossfit by Overton.

Bloomquist was challenged briefly by Zeigler in the Ohio Pyle Vacation Rentals, No. 25Z on a few occasions, but each time Zeigler would take a shot at the lead, Bloomquist would pull away. “For our first time here, we are very pleased. We came out to S&S here in Greenwood for work on our trailer and we decided we would stay and race. I am glad we did. It’s a fun race track to run on. We will be back in the future, no doubt about it. This new Rocket XR1 car has been bad fast from the time we started running it,” said the runner-up who posted his second LOLMDS podium finish of the year.

Pearson roared from the outside of row eight to finish third. “It was definitely a good run for the Dunn-Benson Ford, Longhorn Chassis. We were good on the bottom of the track. It was in great shape and very fast tonight. Now, we can head to Wheatland with a strong car and try to win the Show-Me 100.”

Completing the top ten were Josh Richards, Darrell Lanigan, Don O’Neal, Steve Francis, and Dennis Erb Jr.

-Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Series Press Release

-Photo Credit: Heath Lawson

