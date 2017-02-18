LOG IN
Dirt LM Lucas 0 Bloomquist 1 Josh Richards 49 Davenport East Bay

‘Bloomer’ Holds Off ‘Rocket Man’ for Winternationals Win

February 18, 2017 • App, Archives, Dirt Cars, Region - National, Region - Southeast, Ticker

TAMPA, FL — Defending Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion Scott Bloomquist held off series newcomer Josh Richards to win the Friday night edition of the 41st Annual Wrisco Industries Winternationals – presented by E3 Spark Plugs at East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, FL. It was Bloomquist’s eighth career win at the 3/8-mile oval and the 78th of his career in LOLMDS competition.

 

DirtOnDirtVolusia300x250Bloomquist took the lead on lap 19 from Don O’Neal and then held off Richards and Jonathan Davenport, who had come from ninth to challenge Bloomquist late in the race. The previous night’s winner Tim McCreadie charged from 17th to finish fourth in the Sweeteners Plus, Longhorn Chassis – while O’Neal crossed the finish line fifth in the Peak Antifreeze and Coolant, Club 29 Race Car for Clint Bowyer Racing.

 

O’Neal led the first lap of the race before Doug Drown charged to the lead on lap two. O’Neal then regained the top spot and held off Bloomquist until lap 16, when Bloomquist got around him just before the caution flag waved.

 

Bloomquist attributed his win to a multitude of people, including Randy Sweet who helped design the Sweet-Bloomquist Chassis that he drove to the victory. “We have a bunch of help this weekend that Randy brought down for us. It takes a more people to get this done than it used to.”

 

“I definitely have to thank Reece Monument Company, Crop Production Services, Mark Martin Automotive, Sorbera Chiropractic, Crossfit Overton, Penske Shocks, Horton Coal, Petroff Towing, Base Racing Fuels, and Andy Durham Race Engines. The motor ran perfect,” said the three-time LOLMDS champion in Lucas Oil Victory Lane.

 

Richards’ Best Performance Motorsports, Dargie Racing Engines, Rocket Chassis entry came home in second as he embarks on his first full-season with the LOLMDS.

 

“If the cautions didn’t come out we may have gotten him [Bloomquist]. Once the cautions came out there at the end I just had to protect the bottom. I ventured up the track in three and four that one lap and I figured I had better get back down. We just wanted to salvage second for a good night. We got behind in the heat race, we had a shock issue that messed us up some and I was riding wheelies out there,” said the 28-year-old Richards.

 

Davenport’s new Barry Wright Icon Chassis was impressive in its second run at East Bay Raceway Park this week. “When we went to the top, the car was really good. Dor the first part of the race we were just trying to save our stuff – I should have stayed up top for another lap. I thought my right rear was getting too hot. When I dropped down low that’s when he [Richards] got by me.”

 

Completing the top ten were Steve Francis, Earl Pearson Jr., Jimmy Owens, Austin Hubbard, and Hudson O’Neal.

 

-Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Press Release. Photo credit: Heath Lawson

 

Feature Finish (50 Laps):
FINISH
START
CAR #
DRIVER NAME
HOMETOWN
EARNINGS
1
2
0
Scott Bloomquist
Mooresburg, TN
$10,100
2
8
1R
Josh Richards
Shinnston, WV
$5,500
3
9
49
Jonathan Davenport
Williamson, SC
$3,600
4
17
39
Tim McCreadie
Watertown, NY
$2,750
5
1
5
Don O’Neal
Martinsville, IN
$2,250
6
11
15
Steve Francis
Bowling Green, KY
$1,800
7
23
1
Earl Pearson, Jr.
Jacksonville, FL
$1,500
8
12
20
Jimmy Owens
Newport, TN
$1,300
9
18
11
Austin Hubbard
Bridgeville, DE
$1,200
10
7
71
Hudson O’Neal
Martinsville, IN
$1,100
11
6
6T
Tim Dohm
Cross Lanes, WV
$1,075
12
13
22
Gregg Satterlee
Rochester Mills, PA
$1,050
13
16
28E
Dennis Erb, Jr.
Carpentersville, IL
$1,025
14
21
11b
Bobby Pierce
Oakwood, IL
$1,000
15
10
40B
Kyle Bronson
Brandon, FL
$950
16
5
240
Doug Drown
Wooster, OH
$925
17
15
H1
Jared Miley
South Park, PA
$900
18
14
14c
Corey Conley
Wellsburg, WV
$875
19
24
75
Colton Flinner
Allison Park, PA
$850
20
25
92
Nick Davis
Millsboro, DE
$825
21
19
38
Kenny PettyJohn
Millsboro, DE
$800
22
3
14
Darrell Lanigan
Union, KY
$800
23
4
17d
Zack Dohm
Cross Lanes, WV
$800
24
22
c81
Timothy Culp
Prattsville, AR
$800
25
26
27H
Doug Horton
Wiamauma, FL
$800
26
20
D8
Dustin Linville
Lancaster, KY
$800

 

