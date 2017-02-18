‘Bloomer’ Holds Off ‘Rocket Man’ for Winternationals Win

TAMPA, FL — Defending Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion Scott Bloomquist held off series newcomer Josh Richards to win the Friday night edition of the 41st Annual Wrisco Industries Winternationals – presented by E3 Spark Plugs at East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, FL. It was Bloomquist’s eighth career win at the 3/8-mile oval and the 78th of his career in LOLMDS competition.

Bloomquist took the lead on lap 19 from Don O’Neal and then held off Richards and Jonathan Davenport, who had come from ninth to challenge Bloomquist late in the race. The previous night’s winner Tim McCreadie charged from 17th to finish fourth in the Sweeteners Plus, Longhorn Chassis – while O’Neal crossed the finish line fifth in the Peak Antifreeze and Coolant, Club 29 Race Car for Clint Bowyer Racing.

O’Neal led the first lap of the race before Doug Drown charged to the lead on lap two. O’Neal then regained the top spot and held off Bloomquist until lap 16, when Bloomquist got around him just before the caution flag waved.

Bloomquist attributed his win to a multitude of people, including Randy Sweet who helped design the Sweet-Bloomquist Chassis that he drove to the victory. “We have a bunch of help this weekend that Randy brought down for us. It takes a more people to get this done than it used to.”

“I definitely have to thank Reece Monument Company, Crop Production Services, Mark Martin Automotive, Sorbera Chiropractic, Crossfit Overton, Penske Shocks, Horton Coal, Petroff Towing, Base Racing Fuels, and Andy Durham Race Engines. The motor ran perfect,” said the three-time LOLMDS champion in Lucas Oil Victory Lane.

Richards’ Best Performance Motorsports, Dargie Racing Engines, Rocket Chassis entry came home in second as he embarks on his first full-season with the LOLMDS.

“If the cautions didn’t come out we may have gotten him [Bloomquist]. Once the cautions came out there at the end I just had to protect the bottom. I ventured up the track in three and four that one lap and I figured I had better get back down. We just wanted to salvage second for a good night. We got behind in the heat race, we had a shock issue that messed us up some and I was riding wheelies out there,” said the 28-year-old Richards.

Davenport’s new Barry Wright Icon Chassis was impressive in its second run at East Bay Raceway Park this week. “When we went to the top, the car was really good. Dor the first part of the race we were just trying to save our stuff – I should have stayed up top for another lap. I thought my right rear was getting too hot. When I dropped down low that’s when he [Richards] got by me.”

Completing the top ten were Steve Francis, Earl Pearson Jr., Jimmy Owens, Austin Hubbard, and Hudson O’Neal.

-Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Press Release. Photo credit: Heath Lawson

Feature Finish (50 Laps): FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 2 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $10,100 2 8 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $5,500 3 9 49 Jonathan Davenport Williamson, SC $3,600 4 17 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $2,750 5 1 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $2,250 6 11 15 Steve Francis Bowling Green, KY $1,800 7 23 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $1,500 8 12 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $1,300 9 18 11 Austin Hubbard Bridgeville, DE $1,200 10 7 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,100 11 6 6T Tim Dohm Cross Lanes, WV $1,075 12 13 22 Gregg Satterlee Rochester Mills, PA $1,050 13 16 28E Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $1,025 14 21 11b Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL $1,000 15 10 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $950 16 5 240 Doug Drown Wooster, OH $925 17 15 H1 Jared Miley South Park, PA $900 18 14 14c Corey Conley Wellsburg, WV $875 19 24 75 Colton Flinner Allison Park, PA $850 20 25 92 Nick Davis Millsboro, DE $825 21 19 38 Kenny PettyJohn Millsboro, DE $800 22 3 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $800 23 4 17d Zack Dohm Cross Lanes, WV $800 24 22 c81 Timothy Culp Prattsville, AR $800 25 26 27H Doug Horton Wiamauma, FL $800 26 20 D8 Dustin Linville Lancaster, KY $800

