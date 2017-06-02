LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
Blewett hopes to add a trophy from the Gambler's Classic to his collection (Speed51.com photo).

Blewett Returns to New Egypt for One Night this Saturday

June 2, 2017 • App, Archives, Dirt Modifieds, Region - Northeast, Ticker

New Egypt, NJ — Like the Bruno Mars song goes, It’s Showtime, Guess who’s back again?

 

‘Showtime’ Jimmy Blewett plans on making a stop at New Egypt Speedway this coming Saturday night June 3rd.

 

Blewett who has four career New Egypt Speedway wins to his credit with the last coming in July of 2015 will be behind the wheel of a second Lou Cicconi owned 358 Modified entry this coming Saturday night.

 

“We’re really looking forward to coming back to New Egypt, we’ve missed everyone there. We never really had plans of coming back but Louie (Cicconi) stepped up and offered us up a car. None of it would be possible without him, my crew and most of all Grandpa”, said Blewett on Thursday.

 

Blewett will have his hands full with weekly competition such as point leader Billy Pauch Jr., Danny Bouc, Ryan Godown, David VanHorn and Willie Osmun.

 

This Saturday night will also serve as the “Slideways Six” round of May Modified Madness that was pushed back due to rain.

 

Joining the 358 Modifieds in action this weekend will be the Crate Modifieds, Street Stocks, and Lyons Construction/Metal Fab Rookie Sportsman in two features.

 

Reminder that New Egypt Speedway moves to it’s Summer Hours this week with spectator gates opening at 4PM, hot-laps at 6PM and racing beginning at 7PM.

 

New Egypt Speedway is located on Route 539 just minutes from Six Flags Great Adventure and the New Jersey Turnpike. A racy 7/16-mile D-shaped dirt oval, New Egypt Speedway serves Garden State race fans with some of the best competition in the country. New Egypt’s state-of-the-art facilities feature daylight-quality lighting and excellent sightlines from any seat in the house. The grandstands are fully wheelchair accessible with wide, clear, and well-groomed walkways. Concession facilities serve up everything from Jersey Burgers to ice cream treats at family-friendly prices.

 

For more information, visit online: www.newegyptspeedway.net, “Like” us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/newegyptspeedwayofficial, or follow us on Twitter @nesspeedway.

 

-New Egypt Speedway Press Release

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • June 2: Claremont Speedway (NH) - Granite State Pro Stock Series

  • June 2: Five Flags Speedway (FL) - Southern Super Series/Blizzard Series

  • June 2: Spencer Speedway (NY) - Race of Champions Asphalt Modified Series

  • June 3: Speedway 660 (NB) - PASS North - Super Late Models

Presenting Partner