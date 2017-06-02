Blewett Returns to New Egypt for One Night this Saturday

New Egypt, NJ — Like the Bruno Mars song goes, It’s Showtime, Guess who’s back again?

‘Showtime’ Jimmy Blewett plans on making a stop at New Egypt Speedway this coming Saturday night June 3rd.

Blewett who has four career New Egypt Speedway wins to his credit with the last coming in July of 2015 will be behind the wheel of a second Lou Cicconi owned 358 Modified entry this coming Saturday night.

“We’re really looking forward to coming back to New Egypt, we’ve missed everyone there. We never really had plans of coming back but Louie (Cicconi) stepped up and offered us up a car. None of it would be possible without him, my crew and most of all Grandpa”, said Blewett on Thursday.

Blewett will have his hands full with weekly competition such as point leader Billy Pauch Jr., Danny Bouc, Ryan Godown, David VanHorn and Willie Osmun.

This Saturday night will also serve as the “Slideways Six” round of May Modified Madness that was pushed back due to rain.

Joining the 358 Modifieds in action this weekend will be the Crate Modifieds, Street Stocks, and Lyons Construction/Metal Fab Rookie Sportsman in two features.

Reminder that New Egypt Speedway moves to it’s Summer Hours this week with spectator gates opening at 4PM, hot-laps at 6PM and racing beginning at 7PM.

