Blackout Lifted for Tonight’s Open Wheel Modified PPV from Seekonk

Seekonk (MA) Speedway’s promoters have decided to lift the 150-mile blackout radius for tonight’s Open Wheel Wednesday pay-per-view featuring the $10,000-to-win Modified Madness race for the Tri-Track Open Modified Series, the NEMA Midgets Boston Louie Memorial and the NEMA Lites. The decision to lift the blackout comes after an overwhelming response from race fans within the blackout distance.

Now race fans from all over the globe can tune into Speed51 TV’s broadcast of tonight’s race featuring the best that the Tour-type Modified world has to offer. To purchase tonight’s broadcast, click here.

-Text by Speed51 Staff. Photo Credit: Speed51.com

