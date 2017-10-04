LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
LM - Big 8 - Rockford - Bilderback - VL - 2017

Bilderback Clinches Third Big 8 Title with Win at Home Track

October 4, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Midwest, Ticker

Like cinderella and the glass slipper, Michael Bilderback and Rockford Speedway (IL) were once again a perfect match Saturday night. The Big 8 Late Model Series ran 108 laps as part of the 52nd annual “National Short Track Championships”.

 

The 26-year-old Illinois native is always strong when it comes to his home track, with this weekend being no exception. After winning the weekly feature on Friday night, Bilderback started 11th but found his way to the front 27 laps in after a brief battle with polesitter, Dale Nottestad, who would go on to finish second.

 

From there Bilderback set the cruise control and won his 12th feature win, which ties him for most all-time in the series. With the win, he also clinched his third consecutive championship which is yet another record.

 

“Clinching the third (championship) in a row is just awesome,” Bilderback told Speed51.com powered by JEGS. “We started three years ago and found a horseshow and have been really lucky with this car.”

 

Though not far off, Nottestad did not have near enough to keep up with the race winner.

 

“We had a really good car, but didn’t really have anything for (Bilderback),” Nottestad said afterwards. “It’s good to come here and run second. It’s good fun.”

 

Jon Reynolds Jr. and Alex Papini, also Illinois natives, picked up the third and fourth spots respectively. Papini and Brody Willett, who came into the night third in the standings, had a hard-fought battle in the last few laps for the position.

 

Although Bilderback has the title clinched, the battle for second-place in the standings is expected to tighten up due to Jeremy Miller, who had second-place going into the race, being involved in an incident that resulted in a 20th place finish.

 

The final race for the Big 8 Late Model Series takes place next Saturday at La Crosse Speedway (WI) during Oktoberfest weekend.

 

-By Caleb Slouha, Midwest Correspondent

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

 

Unofficial Results

1.  Michael Bilderback    South Beloit, IL
2. Dale Nottestad     Cambridge, WI
3. Jon Reynolds Jr     Loves Park, IL
4. Alex Papini     Rockford, IL
5. Brody Willett     Alburnett, IA
6. Bobby Wilberg     Beloit, WI
7. Adam Peschek     Oconomowoc, WI
8. Jake Zellmer     Muskego, WI
9. Tom Gille     Winnebago, IL
10. John Baumeister Jr     Beloit, WI
11. John Beinlich     Cary, IL
12. Jake Vanoskey     Hartford, WI
13. Chris Storey     Burlington, WI
14. Jerry Mueller     Richfield, WI
15. Dennis Smith Jr     South Beloit, IL
16. Jeff Wakeman     Streator, IL
17. Cody Kippenhan     Ypslianti, MI
18. Ryan Kamish      Farmington, MN
19. Steve Rubeck     Rockford, IL
20. Jeremy Miller     Rockford, IL
21. Tyler Hromadka     Brookfield, WI
22. RJ Braun     Wales, WI
23. Mike Lloyd     Davis, IL
24. Jake Gille      Winnebago, IL
25. Max Kahler     Caledonia, IL
26. Jerry Gille     Roscoe, IL

Fast Qualifier: Miller (New Track Record)
Prelim Winners: Miller, Bilderback, Smith Jr, Nottestad, Beinlich
Entries: 30 Big 8 Late Models

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • September 28-30: Lake Erie Speedway (PA) - Race of Champions Weekend

  • September 29 - October 1: Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville (TN) - All American 400

  • September 30 - October 1: Thunder Road (VT) - 55th Vermont Milk Bowl

  • September 30: Tucson Speedway (AZ) - SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour Series

  • October 1: Stafford Motor Speedway (CT) - Fall Final - NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

Presenting Partner