Big Month of November On Tap for PASS Racers

CHARLOTTE, NC – Big race season is upon short track racing’s best as Pro All Stars Series (PASS) Super Late Model racers prepare for two huge race weekends during the month of November in North Carolina. The 15th Annual North-South Shootout will be up first at the tough, triangular Concord Speedway on Saturday afternoon, November 4. And then, that will be followed by the most anticipated, revamped event in the country, the 12th Annual Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown 300 at Hickory Motor Speedway. The MegaMeltdown will carry a winner’s purse of at least $15,000 to win and will be televised nationally on MAV TV. And, best of all, both races will start during the warmth of the afternoon and feature major support division races to add to the fans race day experience.

Up first will be the North-South Shootout next weekend at Concord Speedway, a 125-lap race for the South’s original Super Late Model tour that will be co-headlined by another 125-lapper for the Tour-type Modifieds that will pay $10,000 to the winner. Racers will be looking to close the gap on defending PASS South Super Late Model champion and current points leader, Matt Craig. The hometown favorite from nearby Kannapolis will be looking for his first win at Concord and sixth of the season. But, third-generation driver, Tate Fogleman, will be looking to further close the gap in the standings after a dominant win last weekend at Orange County Speedway. Kodie Conner, Dave Farrington, Jr., Jared Irvan, Garrett Evans, Spencer Davis, Colt James, JP Josiasse, Jake Crum, and Kyle and Jordan McCallum are just a few of the contenders that will be at Concord Speedway next weekend seeking their first PASS South wins of the season.

With just under a month left before practice starts, over 30 drivers from all over the United States and Canada have already filed entries for the Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown 300 at Hickory Motor Speedway. The 300 lap race will feature live pit stops, but unlike some other major races, since caution laps do not count, teams will not be faced with the decision to bring in overpriced “ringers” to pit their cars. With $15,000 going to the winner and the cameras of MAV TV rolling for a nationwide audience, Hickory’s weathered surface and .363-mile track length levels the playing field between the 400 horsepower “crate” engine powered cars and the 600 horsepowered “built” engines.

Adding to the prestige of the MegaMeltdown, both the PASS South and PASS National Championships will be decided at Hickory on November 18. And, if that was not enough, a big field of Must See Racing winged Sprint Cars will be in action as well.

PASS South’s Matt Craig, Kodie Conner, Tate and Jay Fogleman, Jody Measamer, Roy Hayes, Tyler Church, and Jeff Batten have all filed entries. In addition to the PASS South regulars that will be racing at Hickory, a very strong contingent of New Englanders have filed entries including 2017 PASS North Champion, Travis Benjamin, former Hickory winners, DJ Shaw, Mike and Ben Rowe, 2008 PASS National Champion, Cassius Clark, and 2015 Oxford 250 winner, Glen Luce. Fellow northeasterners, Trevor Sanborn, Derek Griffith, Derek Ramstrom, Travis Stearns, Dennis Spencer, Jr., Garrett Hall, and Gabe Brown have also registered, along with Canadians, Sarah Cornett-Ching, JP Josiasse, and Cole Butcher. Former Hickory winners, Brandon Setzer and Chris Dilbeck have filed entries, while David Calabrese from New Jersey and Carson Hocevar from Michigan, plus West Coasters, Garrett Evans and Kayla Eshleman, hope to make the cut for the big race.

All the action gets under way on Thursday, November 2 at Concord Speedway with optional practice for all competing divisions from 12 – 6 PM. On Friday, November 3 practice begins at 10 AM and PASS Super Late Models will qualify at 6 PM. On Saturday, November 4, practice will begin at 10 AM, with main events scheduled to start at approximately 1 PM for the PASS South Super Late Models, Tour-type Modifieds, Limited Late Models, SK Modifieds, Chargers, and Vintage Cars.

PASS Super Late Model entry forms and weekend schedules for the North-South Shootout at Concord Speedway and the Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown 300 at Hickory Motor Speedway can be found at ProAllStarsSeries.com.

For marketing opportunities and in car camera inquiries for MAV TV’s coverage of the Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown at Hickory can be made by contacting Alan Dietz 704-231-2039 or [email protected]

The Pro All Stars Series is recognized as North America’s premier sanctioning body for asphalt Super Late Models and boasts such marquee events as the legendary Oxford 250 at Oxford Plains Speedway and PASS South’s Easter Bunny 150 and Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown 300 at the historic Hickory Motor Speedway. For technical information concerning all PASS divisions please send questions to [email protected]. For media or marketing questions, please contact Alan Dietz at 704-231-2039 or [email protected]. And, don’t forget to “Like” the Pro All Stars Series on Facebook or follow us on Twitter @PASSSLM14 to keep up with breaking news as it happens.

Photo Credit: Speed51.com

