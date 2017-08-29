Big Field Expected for Modified Racing Series at Stafford

Canaan, NH. — Close to 30-race teams have indicated they plan to enter the Valenti Modified Racing Series event this Friday, September 1, at Stafford Motor Speedway, Stafford Springs, Connecticut.

Drivers from throughout New England will be competing in the 8th annual VMRS 80-lap race.

Series point leader Anthony Nocella, of Woburn, MA, will be attempting to sweep both VMRS events held at Stafford this year. He started the season in May with a victory in the series season opener. Since then, Nocella has been to victory lane three times most recently at Beech Ridge Motor Speedway, Scarborough, ME. The win put 76-points again between Nocella and his closest competitor now Donnie Lashua, of Canaan, NH, who moved ahead of Jeffrey Gallup, of Feeding Hills, MA, after the Beech Ridge race. Gallup and Sammy Rameau, of Westminster, MA, continue their quest for Rookie Of The Year honors. Only 34-points separate Gallup and 15-year-old Rameau with three-races remaining.

Stafford ace Ted Christopher, of Plainville, CT, will enter the VMRS race. Christopher has already been to victory lane this season having garnered the 100-lap event at Waterford, CT, two weeks ago. Additionally, Dave Etheridge, of Portland, CT, is expected to compete, as is Kyle James, of Ashaway, RI, who has run strong with the series this season.

Former series champion Rowan Pennink of Huntingdon Valley, PA, is expected to compete, as is New Hampshire regulars, Mike Willis, Jr, Matt Mead, and Berkley, MA, driver Colbey Fournier.

Former PASS Modified champion Andy Shaw, of Center Conway, NH, will make his first start at Stafford coming off an impressive run at Beech Ridge, and Westbrook, ME driver, Tony Ricci, will be in the Czarnecki Brothers # 20 car after a podium finish at Beech Ridge. Troy Talman, of Oxford, MA, will compete. Already this season, Talman has a win at Lee, NH, and was runner-up last weekend at ‘The Ridge.’

An autograph session for fans will be held immediately following qualifying races that begin at 6:15 pm. The evening will be capped off by a gigantic fireworks display to usher in the Labor Day holiday weekend.

-Modified Racing Series Press Release

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com/Rick Ibsen

Related Posts

« Doss Wins in Pro Late Model Debut at Madera VIDEO: Highlights – Granite State Pro Stock Series – Oxford Plains Speedway (ME) »