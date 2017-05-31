Big 8’s Best Ready To ‘Clash’ In Cedar Rapids

For the third time in history, the Big 8 Late Model Series is set to trek to eastern Iowa.

‘The Best Weekly Warriors in the Country’ return to Hawkeye Downs this Friday night June 2 for the ‘Clash at the Downs III’ presented by McGrathAuto.com. The event is the first for the Big 8 Late Model Series since its season opening ‘Spring Classic’ at Rockford Speedway back on April 23. On that day, two-time and defending Big 8 Late Model Series Champion Michael Bilderback was triumphant, leading most of the 88 lap feature en route his second straight win in the season-opening event.

Bilderback comes into Friday night’s ‘Clash at the Downs’ as a favorite once again, looking to get back to victory lane for a second straight year at Hawkeye Downs. Last June, it was Bilderback getting the best of Inaugural ‘Clash at the Downs’ winner Caleb Adrian in a wild last-lap exchange, which saw Adrian end his evening against the turn one wall. Still stinging from that loss one year later, Adrian is locked and loaded to get back in the winners circle Friday night and has already tasted victory twice at Hawkeye Downs in 2017.

Another driver who has found success early in 2017 is Brody Willett. The teenager from Alburnett Iowa has pocketed a Friday night feature win at Hawkeye Downs already this season and was also a Top 10 finisher at Rockford Speedway during Spring Classic. Willett comes into ‘Clash at the Downs’ with momentum and is primed to pick up his first career Big 8 Series win, will that landmark win come at his hometrack?

A talented group of local favorites await the Big 8’s best this weekend in Iowa, including Former Hawkeye Downs track champions Brian Gibson and Brad Osborn, as well as Cedar Rapids native and Late Model ace Griffin McGrath. Ready to challenge the home team are the likes of four-time Big 8 Late Model Series champion Jeremy Miller, former Rockford Speedway track champion Tim Sargent and former Slinger Speedway champion Wayne Freimund. They’ll be joined by names like 2016 Madison International Speedway Rookie of the Year Matt Lundberg, Wisconsin’s Jake Vanoskey, veteran Illinois racer Mike Lloyd and Michigan resident Cody Kippenhan plus young up-and-comers like Jake Zellmer, Tyler Hromadka, Tyler Kingery, Jared Duda and Tyler Brown.

‘Clash at the Downs III’ presented by McGrathAuto.com

Expected Entries (24)

As of May 31

OO Brody Willett Alburnett, IA

O3 Cody Kippenhan Ypsilanti, MI

2 Michael Bilderback South Beloit, IL

3 Tyler Hromadka Brookfield, WI

5 Jeremy Miller Rockford, IL

15 Michael Clapper Dane, WI

17 Brian Gibson Walford, IA

20 Tyler Brown Carol Stream, IL

21 Mike Lloyd Davis, IL

26 Tim Sargent South Beloit, IL

29 Caleb Adrian Walcott, IA

43 Scott Siems Cedar Rapids, IA

49 Jerry Mueller Richfield, WI

53 Jared Duda St Michael, MN

58 Tyler Kingery Prior Lake, MN

64 Griffin McGrath Cedar Rapids, IA

71 Mark Greb Coralville, IA

72 Brad Osborn Janesville, IA

75 Joe Neisius Rosemount, MN

76 Chad Siems Shellsburg, IA

78 Matt Lundberg Rockton, IL

84 Jake Vanoskey Hartford, WI

95 Wayne Freimund West Allis, WI

99 Jake Zellmer New Berlin, WI

EVENT DETAILS:

What: “Clash at the Downs III” presented by McGrathAuto.com

Where: Hawkeye Downs (4400 6th St SW Cedar Rapids, IA 52404)

When: Friday June 2

Schedule and Information:

3 PM- Pits Open

4:30 PM- Big 8 Series Practice Begins

5:30 PM- Grandstands Open

6 PM- Big 8 Series Qualifying

7:30 PM- Racing Begins

Divisions Competing:

Big 8 Late Model Series (complete show highlighted by a 48 lap feature)

Mountain Dew Sportsman

Dublin City Pub Legends

Anderson Automotive Hobby Stocks

Miller Time Hornets

Admission Prices:

Adults (18+) and Seniors (62 +) $12

Students (ages 9-17): $7

Kids 8 & under FREE

REMAINING 2017 BIG 8 LATE MODEL SERIES SCHEDULE:

Fri June 2- ‘Clash at the Downs III” presented by McGrathAuto.com (Hawkeye Downs, Cedar Rapids, IA)

Fri June 30- Salute to America (Madison International Speedway, Oregon WI)

Fri July 28- Larry Detjens Memorial Race (State Park Speedway, Wausau WI)

Tues Aug 1- Dixieland Delight (Wisconsin Int’l Raceway, Kaukauna WI)

Sat Sept 23- 9th Annual ‘Thunderstruck 93’ (Elko Speedway, Elko New Market, MN)

Sat Sept 30- 52nd Annual National Short Track Championships (Rockford Speedway)

Sat Oct 7- 48th Oktoberfest Race Weekend (La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway, West Salem, WI)

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Please visit www.big8series.com

– Big 8 Series Press Release. Photo Credit: Big 8 Series.

