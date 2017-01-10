Big 8 Late Model Series Unveils 2017 Schedule

Big 8 Late Model Series officials have released their 2017 Schedule of Events, which includes eight individual racing events at seven facilities in four different states.

Again this season, the Big 8 Late Model Series takes part in some of the most well-known racing events held annually at some of the most storied short tracks in America.

The Big 8 Late Model Series begins its thirteenth season Sunday afternoon April 23 at Rockford (IL) Speedway as part of the 40th Anniversary Spring Classic. The day will be highlighted by an 88 lap feature race for the “Best Weekly Warriors in the Country,” with the Mid American Stock Car Series and Legends joining the Spring Classic card.

Following Spring Classic, the Big 8 Series returns to Iowa, for “Clash at the Downs III’ at Hawkeye Downs in Cedar Rapids on Friday June 2. Four weeks later (Friday June 30), the Series makes its traditional summertime stop at Madison (WI) International Speedway for the “Salute to America,” which includes a full racing program and a fabulous Fireworks display!

One month after the Madison event, the Big 8 Late Model Series contests two races in five days while taking part in two major mid-summer events. Friday July 28, the Series makes its return to State Park Speedway in Wausau WI, headlining the first night of the Larry Detjens Memorial Weekend. Then, Tuesday night August 1, the Big 8 Late Model Series shares the spotlight with the ARCA Midwest Tour as part of the “Dixieland 250,” with a 38 lap “Dixieland Delight” scheduled for the Big 8 Late Models.

The 2017 Big 8 Series champion once again will be determined by “three races in three weeks,” starting Saturday September 23 at Elko (MN) Speedway as part of the 9th Annual “Thunderstruck.” Then, Saturday night September 30, it’s the most grueling race of the season, the 108 lap National Short Track Championship as part of the 52nd National Short Track Championships at Rockford Speedway. Finally, on Saturday October 7, the season comes to a close at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway in West Salem WI as part of the 48th Oktoberfest Race Weekend.

2017 BIG 8 LATE MODEL SERIES EVENT SCHEDULE

Sunday April 23 – “40th Anniversary Spring Classic” 88 Laps

Rockford Speedway (Loves Park, IL)

Friday June 2 – ”Clash at the Downs III” 48 Laps

Hawkeye Downs (Cedar Rapids, IA)

Friday June 30 – “Salute to America” 48 Laps

Madison Int’l Speedway (Oregon, WI)

Friday July 28 – “Larry Detjens Memorial” 58 Laps

State Park Speedway (Wausau, WI)

Tuesday August 1 – “Dixieland Delight” 38 Laps

Wisconsin Int’l Raceway (Kaukauna, WI)

Saturday September 23 – “Thunderstruck” 58 Laps

Elko Speedway (Elko New Market, MN)

Saturday September 30 – “52nd Nat’l Short Track Championships” 108 Laps

Rockford Speedway (Loves Park, IL)

Saturday October 7 – “Oktoberfest Race Weekend” 68 Laps

La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway (West Salem, WI)

