Dirt Mods Oswego Super DIRT Week Billy Decker 2017

Bicknell Partners with Speed51.com for Super DIRT Week Videos

October 4, 2017 • App, Archives, Dirt Modifieds, Region - Northeast, Top Stories

Speed51.com is hitting the road once again to central New York for the 46th edition of Super DIRT Week.  Throughout the week, Speed51.com will once again bring race fans an inside look at this grand event. Whether it be Oswego, Utica-Rome, Weedsport, Brewerton, or Fulton, Speed51 will be there and so will the Speed51 Network with plenty of Dirt Modified highlights and interviews.

 

For 2017, Speed51.com is proud to announce a new partner for Super DIRT Week as Bicknell Racing Products comes on board in support of all Super DIRT Week videos on the Speed51 Network.

 

300x250 Dirt Mod VideosBicknell provides chassis and additional products to a number of the top drivers in the sport, including Super DIRTcar Series drivers Matt Sheppard, Billy Decker, Larry Wight, Keith Flach, Pat Ward, Tim Fuller, Billy Dunn, Erick Rudolph and Gary Tomkins.

 

Bicknell chassis and products can also be found in the 358 Modifieds with drivers Dave Hebert and DIRTcar 358 Modified Series points leader Steve Bernard, as well as Sportsman drivers Brad Rouse and defending Super DIRT Week winner Dave Marcuccilli.

 

Be sure to look for action all throughout the DIRTcar Modified ranks all week long here on Speed51.com and on the Speed51 Network presented by Bicknell Racing Products.

 

To become a Speed51 Network premium member and watch thousands of short track racing videos today, click here.

 

-Text by 51 Staff

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

