Best Short Track Food: Eldora Pizza Burger or Martinsville Hot Dog?

Voting for this year’s Speed51 Awards has come to an end. Every category has been decided and a winner has been crowned. Except in one category. One category was a dead-heat at the top. Race fans apparently like the famous Martinsville Hot Dog and the Eldora Speedway Pizza Burger equally.

But this is a competition that needs one winner. So now we’re turning to the scoring loops to determine which tasty treat takes the cake in this winner-take-all, dog-eat-dog competition.

And when we say scoring loops, what we really mean is Twitter. We are now running a 24-hour poll on our @Speed51dotcom Twitter Feed powered by PFC Brakes with two options for fans to choose: The Martinsville Hot Dog or the Eldora Pizza Burger.

At the end of 24 hours we will have a winner. That winner will be known henceforth as the best short track food item in the United States of America.

So get to voting, America. Every vote matters this time.

