51s Food Showdown

Best Short Track Food: Eldora Pizza Burger or Martinsville Hot Dog?

February 3, 2017 • App, Archives, Other News, Region - National, Top Stories

Voting for this year’s Speed51 Awards has come to an end.  Every category has been decided and a winner has been crowned.  Except in one category.  One category was a dead-heat at the top.  Race fans apparently like the famous Martinsville Hot Dog and the Eldora Speedway Pizza Burger equally.

 

But this is a competition that needs one winner.  So now we’re turning to the scoring loops to determine which tasty treat takes the cake in this winner-take-all, dog-eat-dog competition.

 

And when we say scoring loops, what we really mean is Twitter.  We are now running a 24-hour poll on our @Speed51dotcom Twitter Feed powered by PFC Brakes with two options for fans to choose: The Martinsville Hot Dog or the Eldora Pizza Burger.

 

At the end of 24 hours we will have a winner.  That winner will be known henceforth as the best short track food item in the United States of America.

 

So get to voting, America.  Every vote matters this time.

