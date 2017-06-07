Berlin’s Money in the Bank 150 to Air Live on Speed51 TV

One of the most anticipated races of the summer is coming to Speed51 TV, the live broadcasting arm of Speed51.com. On Monday, June 19, Berlin Raceway’s $20,000-to-win Money in the Bank 150 Super Late Model event and the $5,000-to-win Bank Robber 75 Outlaw Late Model feature will air live on Speed51 TV.

“The Money in the Bank has caught the eye of many competitors with the one-day format and we couldn’t be happier with the positive response this event has received,” said Berlin Raceway General Manager Nick Mesman. “We are proud to have Speed51 joining us in covering the event. With their knowledge of the sport and expertise in covering an event, the Money in the Bank 150 and the Bank Robber 75, are going to be an event race fans are not going to want to miss. We look forward to working with Speed51 to keep everyone engaged on what’s going on at the track.”

For just $19.99 race fans can watch a total of 225 laps of racing from one of the premier short tracks in the United States. Race fans will also get to see Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers, and former winners at Berlin, Erik Jones and Kyle Busch square off against Super Late Model racing’s best drivers.

“It is really cool to see such a high-dollar payout for a one-day event, and we are glad to partner with Berlin Raceway so that race fans that cannot make it to the track still be able to see the event,” said Bob Dillner, Owner and Executive Editor of Speed51.com. “Adding Kyle Busch and Erik Jones to the card makes this a must-see race. They’re going to be tough, but don’t count out those Berlin-area regulars who will give them a run for their money.”

The Money in the Bank 150 will see 28 of Super Late Model racing’s best drivers take to the track. Twenty-two of the 28 starting positions will come from group qualifying, four positions will come from the last chance race, and the final two will go to those who travelled the furthest distance.

Fans can see all of the action, including group qualifying, the last chance races, and both feature races for just $19.99, which is the same price as a grandstand ticket at Berlin Raceway. Speed51 Network yearly subscribers will receive 10% off their purchase of a live video ticket.

To purchase your Speed51 TV pay-per-view ticket for the Money in the Bank 150 on Monday, June 19, click here.

About Speed51.com

About Speed51.com: Since 2001, Speed51.com has been the source for short track news, behind-the-scenes stories, in-depth race coverage and live video broadcasts of short track events throughout North America, from NASCAR’s Touring Divisions (Modifieds & K&N Pro Series), to Dirt Modifieds and numerous forms of Late Model & Modified racing. Speed51 TV, the live video broadcasting arm of Speed51.com, airs live video productions of short track events on both pavement and dirt. Speed51 TV also produces race broadcasts for network television. The Speed51 Video Network carries highlights, interviews and features from short track racing around the country on Speed51.com.

-51 Sports Press Release.

Related Posts

« VIDEO: Recap from Modified 100 at Bowman Gray Stadium (NC) Zeiner Plans for Double Duty at the New England Short Track Showdown »