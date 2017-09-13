LOG IN
Beers and Ely Return to RoC Modifieds for U.S. Open

September 13, 2017 • App, Archives, Modifieds, Region - Northeast, Ticker

Lancaster, N.Y. — Eric Beers of Northampton, Pa., and Jack Ely of Wall, N.J., will return to Race of Champions Asphalt Modified Series fueled by Sunoco action when the Series heats up at the 29th Annual US Open at Lancaster (N.Y.) Speedway. It will be the return to Lancaster for the Dave and Laura DeLange owned DeLange Racing team.

 

The DeLange’s, who are based in Lockport, N.Y., have a long time relationship owning cars for the veteran Beers, most recent Race of Champions Series victory was the 2016 opener at his home track, Mahoning Valley Speedway in Lehighton, Pennsylvania. Beers is also the 2005 US Open Champion.

 

“Lancaster is Dave and Laura (DeLange’s) home track and we are excited about returning there,” offered Beers, who captured his landmark 100th feature victory earlier this season. “We’ve been looking at the schedule and trying to work some different things in and this worked. It should be a great weekend of racing as always at Lancaster we are really looking forward to Sunday.”

 

Ely, one of the divisions young and rising stars, just recently captured his second career Modified feature victory at Mahoning after stepping up following his success in the dirt Sportsman division at Mahoning. Ely made his Race of Champions debut last season at Mahoning, where he ran twice.

 

The 29th Annual US Open is a three day racing event at Lancaster National Speedway that begins with practice on Friday, September 22 for all divisions. The Race of Champions Sunoco Sportsman Modifieds and Race of Champions Super Stocks highlight the program on Saturday and on Sunday, it’s the 29th Annual US Open 125 for the Race of Champions Asphalt Modified Series along with the Race of Champions Late Model Series performing on the card.

 

-Race of Champions Press Release

-Photo Credit: Race of Champions

