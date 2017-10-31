Become a Snowball Derby Lap Sponsor For Just 50 Dollars

Do you want to help raise the excitement level during the 50th Annual Snowball Derby? If so, you can for just $50 by becoming a lap sponsor for the historic short track racing event.

Five Flags Speedway officials are continuing to sell lap sponsorships to businesses, race fans and other who want to be involved with the prestigious race. With sponsorships available for $50 per lap, drivers will have a chance to earn up to an extra $15,000 should all 300 laps be sold.

All money raised through the Snowball Derby lap sponsorship will go directly into the pockets of the race teams that make the even so special.

Those who sponsor laps will see their name or businesses name listed in the Snowball Derby event program, as well as on Speed51.com – the official news site of the 50th Annual Snowball Derby. Additionally, lap sponsors receive mentions during the race weekend on the Five Flags Speedway public address system.

The more laps sold, the more pressure there will be on drivers to go for the lead and stay at the front for every lap, adding to the already high intensity that the Snowball Derby is so famous for. This will also provide an opportunity for sponsors to add their name to one of the most anticipated races in the history of short track racing.

But time is starting to run short with each passing day, and if you have any particular laps in mind, the chance of getting those particular laps may be running short as well.

So don’t a take a chance, email [email protected] or call the Five Flags Speedway office at 850-944-8400 to reserve your lap(s) or for more information.

For a full list of available laps, view the 50th Annual Snowball Derby lap sponsorship board by clicking here.

The 50th Annual Snowball Derby will kick off on Wednesday, November 29 with racing for the first time in event history on a Wednesday night. The Pure Stock division will be in action for a 50-lap feature prior to the annual Green Flag Pit Party and all-important qualifying draw for Late Model drivers.

Late Models will hit the track for the first time on Thursday, November 30 prior to 50-lap features for the Sportsman and Outlaw Stock divisions later that night.

Friday, December 1 is the most intense day in all of short track racing. It’s qualifying day for the Snowball Derby. Also on Friday night, the Modifieds will get their spotlight as they do battle for 75 laps to crown their Snowball Derby champion.

Saturday, December 2 is Allen Turner Snowflake 100 race day. Qualifying for the Snowflake 100 will begin at 2 p.m. CT. A 50-lap last chance race for the Snowflake 100 will immediately follow qualifying. The 50-lap last chance race for the Snowball Derby will also be held on Saturday evening at the conclusion of the last chance race for the Snowflake 100.

The green flag for the Allen Turner Snowflake 100 will wave at 7 p.m. Also on Saturday night, the Pro Trucks will race for 50 laps to decide who takes their Snowball Derby victory.

Sunday, December 3 is the biggest day of the year in short track racing. It’s race day for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby. Pre-race festivities will begin at Noon CT. The class photo for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby will be taken on the frontstretch at 12:30. Driver introductions will follow at 1:15 p.m. The green flag for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby will wave at 2 p.m.

More information on the 50th Annual Snowball Derby can be found by visiting www.snowballderby.com and www.5flagsspeedway.com.

