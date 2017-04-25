Bayston Brings Home Career Best Late Model Finish with BSR

Mooresville, NC — Spencer Bayston was back behind the wheel of the Bond Suss Racing (BSR) JBL Toyota Racing No. 55 for the second time this season Saturday night at Southern National Motorsports Park (SNMP). The team originally planned to race at Orange County Speedway for the CARS Tour event, but an unfavorable forecast forced the race to be postponed. Wanting to race, the BSR team went to work and turned the car around for the 100-lap Pro Late Model race at SNMP. Bayston and the BSR team made the best out of the situation and brought home a season high second place finish.

“It was a great second weekend in the car,” said Bayston. “I felt so much more confident with what I was doing inside the racecar, which is starting to come with more seat time. I still need to improve my qualifying runs, because it seems like in these cars track position is key.”

The 19-year-old driver qualified in the fifth position, but quickly worked his way to the front. Bayston made his way into the second position on lap 43 of the 100-lap event, but wasn’t able to catch eventual winner Colt James. Bayston’s second place finish is a career best Late Model finish for the young driver.

“When we took the green I knew we had a good racecar and we were able to work our way up to second,” said Bayston. “I had one shot at Colt on a restart, but wasn’t able to execute the pass. Bond was very helpful on the radio in helping me set guys up and making sure I timed my runs correctly.”

“I’m really proud of the effort by the team and by Spencer this weekend,” said Suss. “With the last minute change on where to race everyone really came together and worked hard to make it happen. Spencer continues to improve each time he gets in the car and I know there are big things to come for him.”

Cole Anderson returns to the BSR No. 55 for an open test at Bristol Motor Speedway this Saturday, April 29th for the US Short Track Nationals, which take place on Sunday, May 21st.

-Bond Suss Racing Press Release

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com/Casey LaJoie

