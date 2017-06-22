LOG IN
LM SNMP Blaise Brinkley

Bandolero Champ to Make Late Model Debut at SNMP

June 22, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Southeast, Ticker

Former Bandolero champion Blaise Brinkley will make his Late Model Stock Car debut at Southern National Motorsports Park on Saturday.

Brinkley, 14, from Sanford, North Carolina, is a three-time Bandolero champion at Southern National Motorsports Park who has racked up numerous wins throughout his career.  Now, Brinkley is looking forward to making the transition to Late Model Stock Cars, following in the footsteps of his father, two-time Caraway Speedway Champion Brad Brinkley.

“I’m excited because I know the track, and that I have people behind me that can give me everything I need to be successful,” Brinkley said.  “I have a lot of confidence because I know what I’m working with.  My dad is phenomenal in Late Model racing and I have a lot of people behind me, such as Lee a Pulliam and Greg Marlowe.”

Last season, Brinkley racked up 30 wins racing Bandoleros all across North Carolina and establishing supremacy at Wake County Speedway.

“My season last year was great,” Brinkley commented.  “Winning 30 races across 5 different tracks is really awesome and something to be thankful for.  I dominated Wake County and East Carolina for the last two years.”

Like many other racers, racing is in Blaise Brinkley’s blood.  Having fallen in love with the sport when he went to the track with his dad as a child, Blaise hopes to make a career out of racing and one day race in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

“My dad got me into racing and I fell in love with the speed and adrenaline rush it gives,” Brinkley said.  “In my future, I want what every young racer wants, to go up to the top NASCAR divisions.”

Brinkley will make the next step on his journey in Saturday’s School’s Out 225, making his NASCAR Whelen All-American Series debut at Southern National Motorsports Park.  Saturday’s race features twin Late Model races as well as racing in the Charger, Mini Stock, Any Car, Legend and Bandolero divisions.

The green flag will fly on Saturday’s School’s Out 225 at 7pm.

For more information about Southern National Motorsports Park, check out SNMP’s website at www.snmpark.com“like” Southern National Motorsports Park on Facebook or “follow” @SNM_Park on Twitter.

-Southern National Motorsports Park Press Release

-Photo credit: Andy Marquis/Race22.com

