Ballew and Wauters Reunite for Red Eye 100 at New Smyrna

New Smyrna Beach, FL — Veteran NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) owner, Billy Ballew will reunite with his former crew chief, Richie Wauters for the running of the Red Eye Super Late Model 100 at New Smyrna Speedway Saturday, January 7th.

Wauters Motorsports will field the entries of Korbin Forrister and Spencer Wauters in the 100 lap race at New Smyrna Speedway. Billy Ballew Motorsports, LLC of Daytona Beach, FL with Paul and Lourdes Schloss will serve as primary sponsors on the on the No. 5F and No. 5W Toyota Camry’s. Woodard Pools from Waycross, GA and Giddy Up Western Wear will serve as an associate sponsors.

Billy Ballew:

“I met Richie (Wauters) in 1998 when Rich Bickle was driving for us and we started working together. In 2000, we ran Geoffery Bodine for the bb_15_Lowes05.jpginaugural NASCAR Truck (NCWTS) race at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) and after that we built a very strong bond. Since then, we have been a team that had a lot of success for the following 12 years. We acquired a ton of victories with different drivers (Shane Hmiel 2004, Kyle Busch 2005-2009, Aric Almirola 2010). We accomplished a lot of feats together – we always did it as one big team and that what I admired about Richie and I know he still has the same desire. Ironically, some of the same people are there still from the days we were at the height of our Truck Series (NCWTS) successes. Now living in Florida, it is a great opportunity to go back and compete with Richie right in the backyard where our business is located in Daytona Beach (FL). Our bond as a team has always been there and hopefully, we can build on something going forward.”

During their tenure together in the NCWTS, Billy Ballew and Richie Wauters posted 20 wins, 68 top-five finishes, 122 top-10 finishes and six pole position starts in 17 years.

Korbin Forrister:

“I’m looking forward to racing at New Smyrna Speedway this weekend. I really like the track and Richie (Wauters) and I have really bonded and I know he will have a great car for this weekend. I can’t thank Billy Ballew Motorsports -Daytona, Paul and Lourdes Schloss for sponsoring the car and fellow Georgian, Woodard Pools for coming onboard as an associate sponsor with Giddy Up Western Wear.”

Spencer Wauters:

“I am so excited about running my first race of 2017 this weekend at New Smyrna. I grew up watching my dad work with Billy (Ballew) and am so thankful to have him back with us at a racetrack this weekend. Hopefully, we will have a solid finish for him, Paul & Lourdes Schloss, Woodard Pools and Rick Lemmen from Giddy Up Western Wear in Wisconsin.”

The Red Eye Super Late Model 100 is slated to begin at 7:30pm Saturday, January 7th at New Smyrna Speedway.

For more information on Billy Ballew Motorsports LLC Daytona, Woodard Pools and Giddy Up Western Wear visit http://www.billyballewmotorspo rtsllc2.com/index.shtml, http://www.WoodardPools.com and http://giddyupwestern.com/.

-Wauters Motorsports Press Release

-Photo Credit: Wauters Motorsports

