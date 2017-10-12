LOG IN
bahama-brackets-rockford-18-modified-pit-area

Bahama Brackets Postponed Due to Unfavorable Forecast

October 12, 2017 • App, Archives, Other Cars, Region - Midwest, Ticker

With an especially unfavorable forecast on the horizon for this weekend, officials at Rockford Speedway have made the tough decision to postpone this weekend’s 26th Annual Bahama Bracket Nationals (BBN) two weeks to FridaySaturday, and Sunday, October 27, 28 & 29.
“With strong chances for precipitation beginning Friday evening and lasting through Sunday morning, and a forecast for as much as 3 inches of rain over a span of 30 hours, the prospects of racing and the chances for “track time” for all participants looks dire,” said Rockford Speedway General Manager David Deery. ‘In the best interest of those traveling long distances, we’ve decided to postpone the event in advance, hoping everyone still has time to change their plans for the weekend.”
The postponement of Bahama Brackets is not something unheard of, as the 2012 edition of BBN was postponed two weeks as well, after rains washed out all of Saturday’s events on the originally scheduled date that year. Since the format of Bahama Bracket Nationals is so reliant upon qualifying and all other events held on Saturday, a rainy “Qualifying Day” throws a wrench into the whole weekend.
Participants and fans that still want to park their campers at the track for the weekend are still welcomed on the property, as “Overnight Parking for Campers” will still be open October 12-15.

 

A revised schedule for the rescheduled Bahama Bracket Nationals on October 27-29 is posted below.

Thursday, October 26
5 PM- “Overnight Parking for Campers” opens

Friday, October 27
2 PM- Pit Gates Open
5 PM– Practice Begins
8:30 PM– Open Time Trials
9:30 PM– Magic Margarita Party in the Miller Lite Pavilion

Saturday, October 28
8:30 AM- Pit Gates Open
9:30 AM– Practice Begins (until 11:30 AM)
12:30 PM– Qualifying Beings (Happy Half Hour Qualifying follows)
5:15 PM– Grandstands Open
6 PM– Racing Begins (Heat Races & Bermuda Bashes for ALL CARS)
9:30 PM– “Last Blast Party” featuring live music, cold beer and “Dance to Advance”

Sunday, October 29
9 AM- Breakfast inside the Miller Lite Pavilion
9:30 AM– Pits Open
10:15 AM– Practice
11:15 AM– Drivers Meeting
11:45 AM– Opening Ceremonies (Fast Time, Best Appearing Awards)
12 PM– RACING featuring Last Chances, The Fabulous Foo Foo Race & SIX Championship Features

For more information on Rockford Speedway, the rescheduled Bahama Bracket Nationals and more, please visit Rockford Speedway.com or call 815-633-1500.

 

-Rockford Speedway Press Release. Photo credit: Speed51.com

