Ash Making Trip East to Cross Bristol Off Bucket List

Dustin Ash is a familiar name among Super Late Model fans west of the Mississippi River. On the weekend of May 21-22, the Las Vegas, Nevada driver is hoping to become a familiar name among fans east of North America’s largest river.

Ash, a dominant racer at the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (NV), has helped groom up-and-coming drivers including NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Noah Gragson and NASCAR K&N Pro Series East/ARCA driver Zane Smith in his Legend/Late Model programs.

During the third weekend in May, Ash will return behind the wheel for a run at the Short Track U.S. National at Bristol Motor Speedway (TN). Instead of being in the Super Late Model Division, Ash filed his entry for the Pro Late Model Division.

“The reason we ended up deciding to do the Pro Late Model deal is because of my car owner. There is a race at I-44 in Missouri that he wanted to run because that’s where his company is based out of and everything and just right up the street from them. So we were already planning on doing that and already had the motor when the Bristol deal came up,” Ash told Speed51.com powered by JEGS.

Being based out of Las Vegas, Nevada, time and money is everything when traveling to the East Coast. With Bristol and Lebanon I-44 Speedway being located roughly 800 miles from each other, it made the decision to race the Pro Late Model at Bristol a no-brainer.

“Bristol is only two weeks before the Missouri race and just to save time and make it easier on everyone we decided to just put that motor in for Bristol and Missouri that way we are not trying to switch motors and do everything like that.”

Collecting over seventeen wins at the Las Vegas Bullring in a Super Late Models and a win at the prestigious “Chilly Willy 150” at Tucson Speedway (AZ), Ash says this trip to Bristol is unlike anything he’s ever done.

“I wish I could put it in words to be honest with you,” he began. “This is definitely going to be something that you check off the bucket list for sure. Especially for someone that isn’t pursuing a K&N (Pro Series) deal or going and doing anything like that, so for a Late Model deal this is definitely going to be awesome.”

Although there is no doubt that Dustin Ash will be one to watch at the Short Track U.S Nationals, he is just excited for the opportunity.

“I told my car owner this the other day, I don’t even care if I make the race, just to be able to go and say I was there and that I did it is going to be worth it. Granted, on the flip side, I hope we do make it and we run good.”

For fans who can’t make the trip to Tennessee with Ash and his crew, all the Short Track U.S. Nationals action can be broadcast on Speed51.com. You can purchase early bird video tickets at a discounted price by clicking here.

-Story by: Hannah Newhouse, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent

-Photo credit:Roger Seymour Photography

