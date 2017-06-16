Armstrong, Choquette Headline Talented Redbud 400 Entry List

Salem, IN – The ARCA/CRA Super Series Powered by JEGS has released the entries to date for the prestigious Parallax Power Supply Redbud 400 Presented by Mitch Smith Auto Service and Perfecto, which will take place at Anderson Speedway on Saturday, June 24th. Past CRA winners of the prestigious Redbud race include Dalton Armstrong in 2016, Erik Jones in 2015, Daniel Hemric in 2014, Johnny Van Doorn in 2013, Ross Kenseth in 2012, Steve Dorer in 2011, Scott Hantz in 2010 and Kyle Busch in 2009.

Topping the very talented list of drivers entered for the Redbud 400 is defending Redbud winner Dalton Armstrong, who led a commanding 266 laps of last year’s 300 lap event at his home track, it was Armstrong’s second victory of the 2016 season on his way to a runner-up finish in 2016 series Championship points and claiming the 2016 Senneker Performance Rookie of the Year Award.

Two other former Redbud winners are entered, including three time ARCA/CRA Super Series Champion Johnny VanDoorn, winner of the 2013 Redbud 300, is entered driving for T.K. Racing. VanDoorn won last Saturday’s ARCA/CRA Super Series event at Baer Field Motorsports Park and won the series Redbud tune-up event at Anderson Speedway on May 7th. Also entered is Lakeland, Florida native Steve Dorer, who won the 2011 Redbud 300 with a last lap pass of Chase Elliott on the high side of turns three and four ,in one of the most exciting finishes in Redbud history.

Georgia Hot Shoe Bubba Pollard has filed an entry for this year’s Redbud 400. Pollard, as always, is one of the hottest late model drivers in the country including getting wins in last week’s Southern Super Series/CARS Super Late Model Tour combo event at Anderson Motor Speedway in South Carolina, his second win with the Southern Super Series in 2017. The 2014 and 2015 Winter Showdown winner finished fifth in the last two Redbud events and finished an event best of third in 2014.

Former NASCAR competitor Steve Wallace has also filed an entry for his first ever Redbud. The son of NASCAR legend Rusty Wallace, comes to a track were his father raced many times with the old ASA National Tour. Wallace is looking to get his first ever CRA win.

Florida racer Jeff Choquette is entered for his first ever Redbud. After sitting out a couple of seasons behind the wheel, Choquette has teamed up with car owner Kurt Jett and have already found victory lane twice in the Southern Super Series this season and won the Pro Late Model Speedweeks Championship at New Smyrna Speedway in February. Fellow Florida racer Stephen Nasse has also entered this year’s Redbud, he hopes to shake off the electrical gremlins that have ended his last two Redbuds early.

David Gilliland Racing has two drivers entered for their first Redbud. Canadian Rapheal Lessard, the 2016 CARS Super Late Model Tour Champion, is entered along with North Carolina native Chase Purdy.

There are three former ARCA/CRA Super Series Anderson Speedway event winners entered for the Redbud 400, including the series inaugural 1997 Champion Kenny Tweedy, who has not raced with the series since 2013, but has four wins on the fast ¼ mile oval, including the 2000 Payless 400. Series all-time starts leader Rick Turner is entered, Turner has two series wins at Anderson. 2016 Vore’s Welding CRA Late Model Sportsman Champion Eddie Van Meter is entered, he won the ARCA/CRA Super Series spring event at Anderson in 2015 and finished second to VanDoorn in a controversial finish in the series event this past May 7th.

CRA Michigan racer Brian Campbell has filed an entry for this year’s Redbud. Campbell went to victory lane with the ARCA/CRA Super Series at Toledo Speedway in April, he is tied with former series Champion Brian Ross for second on the series all-time wins list with 22 wins.

Other top CRA drivers entered for the Redbud 400 include current series Championship point’s leader Josh Brock, who is also leading the Senneker Performance Rookie of the Year points, fellow series rookies Hunter Jack and Logan Runyon, Wes Griffith Jr., former series event winner Brandon Oakley, Fred Hopkins, JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour 2016 Rookie of the Year Jack Dossey III and Anderson Speedway Late Model Champion Jeff Marcum is entered to make his Redbud debut.

Anderson Speedway has also announced that former NASCAR racer Ken Schrader will be at the Redbud 400 and will be part of the autograph session prior to the Redbud 400 along with all the drivers participating in the event.

The Redbud 400 will be 400 laps counting yellows, up 100 laps from previous years. The Redbud 400 will also feature Controlled Cautions this year instead of the traditional halfway break. When a yellow comes out teams will have three laps to service their race car without losing laps or positions on pit road. Those cars will then line up behind the cars that did not pit at that yellow. Teams not getting out of the pits in the three laps will have to fall to the tail of the field and will risk losing laps.

The Redbud 400 pays $10,000 to win and $1000 to start. The Redbud 400 winner could receive a $5000 bonus if they never finished in the top five of an ARCA/CRA Super Series or JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour event at Anderson Speedway prior to the 2017 season. If the $5,000 bonus is not awarded, then a $1,000 bonus will be awarded to the highest finishing driver who has never finished in the top five of an ARCA/CRA Super Series or JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour event at Anderson Speedway prior to the 2017 season.

The Redbud 400 is the first event of the JEGS/CRA $100,000 Super Late Model Triple Crown, which will pay a driver $100,000 bonus if the same driver wins the Redbud 400, the Battle at Berlin 251 at Berlin Raceway on August 26th and the 46th Annual Winchester 400 at Winchester Speedway on October 8th. Erik Jones claimed the $100,000 bonus by winning all three events in 2015.

There is a $10,000 bonus if a driver can win two of the events. If no driver wins two of the Triple Crown events, the driver who accumulates the most points during those three events will receive a $5,000 bonus and the title of Champion of the JEGS/CRA $100,000 Super Late Model Triple Crown. 2016 Redbud 300 winner Dalton Armstrong was the points Champion of the JEGS/CRA $100,000 Super Late Model Triple Crown last season.

