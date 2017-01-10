Arizona Sport Shirts Named “Official Apparel Provider” of CRA

Salem, IN — Champion Racing Association powered by JEGS (CRA) officials announced today that Arizona Sport Shirts has been named the “Official Apparel Provider” for CRA. The three-year agreement will provide for the introduction of new apparel designs and feature on-line sales for the first time in CRA history.

Long heralded as an industry leader in short track racing fan apparel, Arizona Sport Shirts adds the CRA relationship to their list of national partnerships with other industry leading organizations like The World of Outlaws and UMP Dirt Car. Arizona’s Senior Vice President of Operations Gerald Newton noted, “We have conquered the dirt industry for 40 years and were looking for the right partner/series to help us promote our product line into the short-track asphalt industry and could not be happier to say we found it with CRA. R. J., Glenn, and their staff have the resources and the experience to catapult our unique products to the asphalt world. We are very excited about this new venture and Arizona will be diving in with both feet!”

Newton went on to comment, “Arizona Sport Shirts was created by racers…for racers. The Saturday night heroes made our company! I feel we need to do all we can to support a place for asphalt racers to showcase their talents and assist in keeping grassroots racing alive.”

With this new partnership, Arizona will be promoting all four CRA Series with the highest quality apparel and designs. They will also have a presence at many events during the year, including CRA SpeedFest 2017, the season opening events for the ARCA/CRA Super Series powered by JEGS and the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour presented by Chevrolet Performance at Watermelon Capital Speedway in Georgia. Fans and teams present at SpeedFest will get to see Arizona’s first roll out of many new products to be unveiled in 2017. And for the first time ever, fans that can’t make it to the track will be able to purchase all CRA fan apparel on Arizona’s website.

CRA and Arizona officials are also excited to include their many racers in this great program. Teams and CRA series tracks that place orders for their own customized apparel from Arizona will have the added benefit of Arizona promoting and selling their products for them at the track and on-line. Arizona will also be posting season ending contingency awards in all four CRA divisions.

“We’re excited to be with Arizona Sport Shirts” commented CRA co-owner R. J. Scott. “They are the best…and everyone knows it! I’ve know Gerald and the folks at Arizona since my first days in this business, and while our paths have crossed multiple times, I was always hopeful that they would bring their professionalism, quality and experience to CRA …and now that is happening. I couldn’t be happier for our fans, teams and tracks. This is going to be a great partnership for everyone involved!”

Arizona is already hard at work designing new items for CRA, and will be reaching out to the teams and tracks in the four series with programs to help them market their teams, drivers and sponsors.

For more information on Arizona Sports Shirts, visit their websites at www.arizonasportshirts.com and www.gottarace.com. For more information on CRA visit www.cra-racing.com.

