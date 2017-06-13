ARCAMT Stars & Cars Prepare for a Showdown at Gateway

(Oregon, WI) – For many competitors in the ARCA Midwest Tour presented by SCAG Power Equipment, the need for speed is searched throughout Midwest tracks that range from a quarter-mile to 5/8-mile ovals.

When the series received an invitation from Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois, many competitors circled that date as an opportunity to race on the fast 1.25-mile oval this Saturday night for the Illinois Lottery Super Late Model Showdown.

“I’m really excited to go back, we had a real fast car there last year,” Ty Majeski, defending Gateway winner and three-time ARCA Midwest Tour Champion said. “We are going to go back with the same car and same baseline setup. It’s a cool venue and it’s real cool to race before the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race. There will be a lot of eyes watching so it should be good.”

For Majeski and many other competitors of the ARCA Midwest Tour, it’s an opportunity to race in front of the fans who rarely get to see the Stars & Cars race in their backyard. But also in front of the Truck Series teams who may be scouting for future drivers.

“It means a lot for us up and comers to get to show off our talents live in front of them,” Majeski explained. “Last year, a gentleman from Brad Keselowski Racing had a radio on and was listening in to our radio chatter. Just little things like that could give someone a break into the next level.”

One driver looking forward to competing at Gateway Motorsports Park on Saturday is Rookie of the Year contender Justin Mondeik. Mondeik is also competing in the Kulwicki Driving Development Program along with fellow rookie contender Michael Ostdiek.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge of getting the car figured out and the speed. Last year they said they were easily going over 130 mph easily all the time,” Mondeik explained. “I’m looking forward to going that fast. All of us racers have that need for speed, so I am excited let it rip and hang out.”

Mondeik appreciates the opportunity given by competing on the 1.25-mile oval.

“I think it’s a huge privilege for us, as a tour, to go to a track like that,” Mondeik exclaimed. “How exciting is it for us to race on the same night as the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and all of the fans that will be there. It’s very exciting for us to be a part of that and I am sure they are excited to have us as well.”

Jonathan Eilen is returning the track where he made his 100th career start in the ARCA Midwest Tour last year. He will be making a record setting 111th start this Saturday night.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Eilen recently said. “I really like the big tracks and had some good runs in the past like at Milwaukee and at Iowa Speedway. It’s kind of a mix of those two tracks where turns one and two are kind of like Milwaukee and three and four are like Iowa Speedway. We are going to go back with stuff that we know will work and hopefully get a good run.”

As of June 12th, 24 drivers have registered to compete in the 50-mile (40-laps) Illinois Lottery Super Late Model Showdown.

There will be two practice sessions on Saturday at 10:30am and at 1:30pm with qualifying at 3:35pm. The Illinois Lottery Super Late Model Showdown will take the green flag at 6:10pm.

ARCA Midwest Tour Presented by SCAG Power Equipment

Illinois Lottery Super Late Model Showdown (Event #121)

Gateway Motorsports Park (Madison, IL)

Saturday, June 17, 2017

ARCA Midwest Tour Press Release. Photo Credit: Speed51.com / Bruce Nuttleman

