ARCA/CRA Super Series Set for Glass City 200 at Toledo

Salem, IN. — The ARCA/CRA Super Series Powered by JEGS will continue its Championship Chase this Saturday, as part of the 29th running of the Central Transport Glass City 200 presented by the Holiday Inn Express, Hampton Inn and Courtyard by Marriott at Toledo Speedway, located in Toledo, Ohio. This will be the first time the series has been a part of this prestigious event that will feature the ARCA/CRA Super Series in a 100 lap feature event and the ARCA Outlaw Late Models, also in a 100 lap feature event. Both features will pay $5,000 to win and $800 to start, with a total purse of over $60,000. There will also be $600 in bonus money for Saturday’s ARCA/CRA Super Series Fast Qualifier, $500 from PlayZone of Toledo and $100 from EDCO Welding.

With his win in the series last event at Winchester Speedway on Labor Day, Dalton Armstrong has locked himself into being one of the four drivers who will get to compete for the series 2017 Championship in the Winchester 400. The Toledo event is the last Championship Chase event prior to the Championship event, there are four other drivers competing for the three remaining spots. Three time series Champion and two time 2017 series winner Johnny VanDoorn is the highest of the other four drivers in Championship Chase Points, he has a 36 point lead over Wes Griffith Jr. Griffith Jr. is eight points ahead of series Senneker Performance Rookie of the Year points leader Logan Runyon. Fellow rookie Hunter Jack, who has had terrible luck in the first two Chase events with DNF’s in both, is 30 points behind Runyon. All five series Chase drivers are entered for Saturday night’s race.

The series Toledo spring event winner Brian Campbell is entered. Campbell has picked up two other series wins this season, including the Battle at Berlin 251 on August 26th. Campbell is now second in all-time series wins to series all-time winner and three time series Champion Scott Hantz, who is also entered for Saturday’s event. Hantz has 31 series wins to date, while Campbell has 24.

Georgia ace Bubba Pollard is entered to race on Saturday. Always a threat to win at any event, Pollard recently picked up his 100th all-time late model victory in the Southern Super Series event at Crisp Motorsports Park on Labor Day Weekend. This will be Pollard’s first visit to Toledo Speedway.

Other top CRA drivers entered include rookie Kyle Crump, who picked up his first JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour win last Saturday night at Owosso Speedway, Terry Fisher Jr., Brett Robinson, Tristan Van Wieringen, Cassten Everidge, Jon Beach and JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour rookie Hope Hornish, who will make her second series start on Saturday.

2016 CARS Super Late Model Tour Champion Canadian Rapheal Lessard is entered. California driver Tyler Ankrum is entered. Wisconsin racer Natalie Decker, who has competed in several ARCA Racing Series events in 2017 and has a handful of NASCAR Camping World Truck starts, is entered to make her 2017 series debut on Saturday.

Several local drivers are entered including Outlaw Late Model ace Harold Fair Jr., who won a Toledo Speedway ARCA/CRA Super Series event 17 years ago. Recently-crowned Flat Rock/Toledo ARCA Aramark Late Model Sportsman champ Howard Kelley Jr. is entered, as is fellow competitor and teammate Tom O’Leary IV.

Recently crowned Spartan Speedway Performance Automotive Northwest Spartan Stock Series Champion Brandon Varney is entered to make his CRA debut on Saturday. Brandon is the son of former ASA Late Model Series competitor Bob Varney.

On Friday, September 15, there will be optional rig parking, tire sales, pit pass sales and tech for the Outlaw Late Models only from 2pm to 6 pm. There will be no on-track action. A pit pass purchase is required to enter the pits on Friday. All pit pass purchasers on Friday will receive a complimentary dinner, courtesy of LaChalupa and El Camino Restaurants of Toledo. The dinner will be served in the Speedway Bar and Grille Friday from 6 to 7:30pm.

Race day begins on Saturday with the pit gates opening at 10am. Practice will go from 1pm to 4pm on a rotating basis for the two late model groups for a total of 90 minutes each. Qualifying will begin at 5pm. An on-track autograph session will take place at 6pm with racing beginning at 7pm.

Additional event and track information can be found at www.toledospeedway.com.

Additional information on the ARCA/CRA Super Series can be found at www.cra-racing.com. You can also follow CRA on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/ChampionRacingAssociation as well as Twitter at www.twitter.com/CRAracing.

-CRA Press Release

-Photo Credit: Toledo Speedway

Related Posts

« Beers and Ely Return to RoC Modifieds for U.S. Open