ARCA/CRA Super Series Ready for Anderson Speedway Saturday

Salem, IN — The ARCA/CRA Super Series Powered by JEGS will continue its 21st season of competition this Saturday night at Anderson Speedway, the famous high-banked quarter mile racetrack located in Anderson, Indiana. Anderson Speedway is where the series had its first ever event on Saturday, April 26, 1997. Saturday will be the 61st series event that Anderson Speedway has hosted since that Saturday in 1997, the most of any track the series has raced at.

Saturday will be the only opportunity for the ARCA/CRA Super Series teams to get some racing on the tight quarter mile prior to the prestigious Redbud 400, which will take place on June 24th. Saturday’s winner of the Koorsen Fire & Security 125 will collect $5000, an increase of $2000 over the normal winner’s payout, thanks to Anderson Speedway.

The events defending winner and 2016 series Champion Cody Coughlin tops a very talented list of drivers entered for Saturday night’s race. Coughlin is running a partial late model schedule in 2017 around his full schedule with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for Thorsport Racing.

Current series point’s leader Brian Campbell is entered. Campbell won the series last event at Toledo Speedway and is now tied for second in series all-time victories with Brian Ross with 22 wins. Three time series Champion Johnny VanDoorn is also entered, VanDoorn is third in series points after two events and got a second place finish at Toledo Speedway.

2016 ARCA/CRA Super Series Senneker Performance Rookie of the year Dalton Armstrong is entered. Armstrong had a dominating win is last year’s Redbud 300 at Anderson and is currently fourth in series points. 2015 event winner Eddie Van Meter is entered. Saturday will be Van Meter’s 2017 series debut, he was the 2016 Vore’s Welding CRA Late Model Sportsman Champion. Eddie Van Meter’s son Billy is also entered, Billy is a multi-time winner in the Vore’s Welding CRA Late Model Sportsman.

Two time Anderson Speedway Late Model Champion Jack Dossey III is entered, Dossey III was the 2016 JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Rookie of the Year and was a winner at Anderson with the Vore’s Welding CRA Late Model Sportsman. Series veteran Wes Griffth Jr. is entered, Griffith lead 10 laps of this event last year, his Crew Chief Greg Van Alst is a former winner in the Vore’s Welding CRA Late Model Sportsman at Anderson. Brett Robinson, another former Anderson winner in the Vore’s Welding CRA Late Model Sportsman series is entered to make his 2017 series debut.

A strong group of Senneker Performance Rookie of the Year candidates lead by Josh Brock is also entered. Brock comes into Saturday’s event leading the Rookie of the Year points and is second in series 2017 Championship points. Other top Rookies entered include Logan Runyon, Hunter Jack, and Cassten Everidge.

2016 Lawrence Towing CRA Street Stock Champion Phil Jenkins is entered in the Scott Neal Racing #4J to make his series debut Saturday. Jenkins received a one race ride in the SNR car in 2017 for the 2016 JEGS Win a Championship with CRA and a Ride Program, which is also sponsored by Motion Motors and Scott Neal Racing.

2016 Anderson Speedway Late Model Champion Jeff Marcum is entered to make his series debut. Marcum was a five time winner in the Anderson Late Models in 2016 and has already picked up one win this season. Fred Hopkins, another former Anderson mainstay, is entered to make his 2017 series debut Saturday night.

Texas racer Derek Scott Jr. will make the long haul to race at Anderson Saturday night in preparation for the upcoming Redbud 400. The teenager will be teaming up with Anthony Campi Racing out of Florida.

There will be an open practice at Anderson Speedway this Friday, pits open at 4pm and practice will run from 5pm until 8pm. Pits open on Saturday at 1:30pm. Practice will begin at 4pm with qualifying starting at 6:30pm. The race program will begin at 8pm and will include the Koorsen Fire & Security 125 for the ARCA/CRA Super Series. Also on the night’s race program will be the Lawrence Towing CRA Street Stocks with a 75 lap feature and a 100 lap Anderson Speedway ThunderCar event, in a night full of stock car racing action.

Additional track and event information can be found at www.andersonspeedway.com. More information on the ARCA/CRA Super Series is available at www.cra-racing.com.

-CRA Press Release

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

Related Posts

« Short Track Draft Presented by PFC Brakes: Missed the Cut Thunder Road Announces Revised Early-Season Schedule »