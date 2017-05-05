ARCA/CRA Super Series at Anderson Postponed to Sunday

Salem, IN – With the forecast now calling for rain into Saturday afternoon and very cold temperatures Saturdayevening and Saturday night, Anderson Speedway officials have decided to postpone the ARCA/CRA Super Series and Lawrence Towing CRA Street Stock events that were scheduled for Saturday until Sunday afternoon.

Pits will open on Sunday at 10am, ARCA/CRA Super Series practice will begin at 12noon, CRA Street Stock practice will begin at 1pm with qualifying at 2:30pm. The race program will begin at 4pm with the $5000 to win Koorsen Fire & Security 125 for the ARCA/CRA Super Series, followed by the 100 lap Anderson Speedway ThunderCar event and then the 75 lap Lawrence Towing CRA Street Stock event.

Additional track and event information can be found at www.andersonspeedway.com. More information on the ARCA/CRA Super Series is available at www.cra-racing.com.

-CRA Press Release

