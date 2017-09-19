ARCA MT Thunderstruck 93 at Elko More Than Just a Race

Elko/New Market, MN – The Thunderstruck 93 is not just another event on the ARCA Midwest Tour presented by SCAG Power Equipment schedule, it’s a race with a special meaning behind it. The event itself supports “A Race Worth Winning – ALS”, a non-profit organization that helps raise awareness and money for ALS research.

This event started in 2009 to honor longtime track champion Dan Ryan who piloted his #93 around Elko Speedway en route to championships and victories. Sadly, Dan Ryan battled ALS until his passing on January 2, 2009.

The ninth running of this event will take place this Saturday, September 23rd at Elko Speedway in Elko, Minnesota.

In the eight previous events, Dan Fredrickson has one this event five times. Jacob Goede, Andrew Morrissey and Ty Majeski each have a victory.

For Fredrickson, a sixth victory would be special because of his personal relationship with Ryan.

“My feeling going into this race, is still the same as the first one,” Fredrickson said. “This race used to put a lot of stress on me cause I wanted to win this race so bad every year. But I want to enjoy the weekend and remember my good friend Dan Ryan. Elko Speedway has been like my worst track in the last five years, but when it comes time to race this event, there is a lot of ambition shows up for this race.”

Jacob Goede comes into this weekend just wrapping up his fourth Elko Speedway championship by winning two features last Saturday night. He is looking for his second victory while he plans on competing in the Thunderstruck 93 and the Big 8 Series event.

“I’m feeling really good about the Big 8 car, but feel behind with the Super Late model because I haven’t been in it much,” Goede explained. “Only good thing is we are going to Elko, and I sort of know what I want at least, so hopefully we can get close.”

One driver hoping to etch his name in the Thunderstruck 93 record book is Ricky Baker. Baker is coming to Elko Speedway after defending his Tony Bettenhausen 100 victory this past Saturday night at Grundy County Speedway.

“We won the Bettenhausen last year then went to Elko where I think we were fourth fast off the trailer in first practice and then the motor went south,” Baker recalled. “I think if the car holds up, we’ll be up front at Elko and continue to end the season on a strong note.”

Another driver to watch for is current ARCAMT Rookie contender Michael Ostdiek. Ostdiek recently won three features at Elko Speedway and is currently in a tight battle for the Kulwicki Driver Development Program competition. A win for Ostdiek could help him win both the KDDP and ARCAMT Rookie of the Year.

Current ARCAMT point leader Ty Majeski plans to come to Elko Speedway after competing in the ARCA Racing Series event on Friday night at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, Kentucky. Majeski currently holds a 225-point lead over Paul Shafer Jr. in the standings. With a maximum of 118 points available at each ARCAMT event, Majeski could wrap-up his fourth consecutive title this Saturday night.

The Ninth Annual Thunderstruck 93 will be a 125-lap event with 10-minute breaks at laps 39 and 93. The Big 8 Series will have a 58-lap feature along with the Thunder Cars, Power Stockes and Legends also in action.

Spectator gates open at 2:30pm with qualifying at 4:15pm and Racing at 6pm. An on-track auto autograph session starts at 2:45pm.

Make your plans now to be part of this special event!

Visit midwesttour.racing for the full schedule and be sure to follow the ARCA Midwest Tour presented by SCAG Power Equipment on Facebook (/midwesttour) and Twitter (@midwesttour).

ARCA Midwest Tour presented by SCAG Power Equipment

Thunderstruck 93 (125-laps)

Saturday, September 23, 2017

Elko Speedway, Elko, MN

Entry List (26 as of 9/18/17)

Car # Name Hometown State 7 John DeAngelis, Jr Hubertus WI 7 Paul Shafer, Jr Portage IN 8 Billy Mohn New Market MN 9 Derek Kraus Stratford WI 12 Nick Murgic Rosemount MN 14 Austin Nason Roscoe IL 18 Michael Ostdiek Lakeville MN 27 Paul Paine Mound MN 35 Travis Dassow West Bend WI 36 Dan Fredrickson Lakeville MN 39 Andrew Morrissey DeForest WI 42 Dennis Prunty Knowles WI 43 Matt Kocourek Franklin WI 44 Justin Mondeik Gleason WI 50 Steve Anderson Lakeville MN 52 Ricky Baker Plainfield IL 54 Rich Schumann, Jr Portage WI 62 John Heath Lakeville MN 72 Jacob Goede Carver MN 75 Chris Weinkauf Merrill WI 75 Joel Theisen Maple Grove MN 76 Jason Weinkauf Merrill WI 77 Jonathan Eilen Hampton MN 81 Bryan Keske Lakeville MN 91 Ty Majeski Seymour WI 119 Dalton Zehr Daytona Beach FL

-ARCA Midwest Tour Press Release

-Photo Credit: FastLapPhoto.com/ARCA Midwest Tour

Related Posts

« First Look at Entry List for 46th Annual Winchester 400 Fast Facts: ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville »