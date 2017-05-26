LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
apc series pic

APC United LM Tour Loaded With Talent for Third Season

May 26, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Canada, Top Stories

The APC United Late Model Series is set to kick off its 2017 campaign this weekend at the Sunset International Speedway in Innisfil, Ontario for the running of the Gumout 100. The race will mark the beginning of the third season of operation for Ontario’s premier racing series.

 

In 2016, Late Model veteran Andrew Gresel stepped into the spotlight with eight top-10 finishes, which featured five wins en route to the points championship. Gresel will return to action this weekend with hopes of defending his title from a year ago.

 

300x250 51 Network 2017(2)However, he will have no easy task when it comes to defending that title as several drivers will be returning to the series in 2017 with hopes of getting their name in the APC Series record book. One of those drivers is Jamie Cox who enters the weekend fresh off of an appearance at the Short Track U.S Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway (TN) last weekend. Cox who finished second in points a year ago will be one of those drivers looking for a little more in 2017.

 

“I think this is going to be the toughest season yet with the level of talent that we have in this series now,” Cox told Speed51.com powered by JEGS.

 

Not only will the veterans be back in 2017, but the series will also be seeing several new faces on track this season. Possibly the biggest of them all is J.R Fitzpatrick who brings 11 NASCAR Pinty’s Series wins with him and is certainly a driver to have your eyes on every time he is in the field. J.R will be running for car owner Marvin Frieburger as he makes a run for the 2017 championship.

 

“This year is going to be a whole new adventure and challenge for not just my self but the entire team,” Fitzpatrick stated.  “Joining J.R Motorsports with Marvin Frieburger Racing is an amazing partnership that we are both thankful for. I love the amount of competition in this tour and the rules package improves every year giving all racers an even playing field. I am more use to the longer races and I think with my experience that will help me some.”

 

Another name on the driver roster with NASCAR experience is Jason Hathaway. Although it is believed that Hathaway will not be running the entire schedule, he will definitely be a contender for wins whenever he is in the race. Looking forward to this Saturday’s race at Sunset, Hathaway may be a favourite to win as he has plenty of experience around the fast bullring in both a Late Model and NASCAR Pinty’s Series car.

 

There is all of this talk about the veteran faces of the series, yet there is a good chance that we will be seeing some young guns in victory lane this season. Rookies Treyten Lapcevich, Patrick Freel and Hudson Nagy will battle for Rookie of the Year honors in 2017. Lapcevich is a former champion at Sunset Speedway and is coming off a sixth-place finish in his first ever Late Model race at Flamboro Speedway.

 

“Being my series debut, I’m just going be really patient and not put myself into any bad situations,” Lapcevich said.

 

Other young drivers to keep an eye on will be sophomores Shae Gemmell and Paighton Jacobs who will look to build off successful 2016 seasons while 2015 series Rookie of the Year Billy Schwartzenburg will be looking for his first series win after a strong showing a year ago.

 

With so much talent set to take the green flag on the 2017 season Saturday night, it is hard to predict a winner. However, we are in for a great season of APC United Late Model Series action and it all kicks off this Saturday, May 27 with the running of the Gumout 100 at Sunset International Speedway. The green flag is set to wave at 7:30 pm EST.

 

-By Jaxson Jacobs, Speed51.com Canadian Correspondent

-Photo credit: Alain Thiboutot

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • May 19-21: Bristol Motor Speedway (TN) - Short Track U.S. Nationals - SLM, PLM, LMSC & More

  • May 20: Riverhead Raceway(NY) - Granite State Pro Stock Series

  • May 20: State Park Speedway (WI) - ARCA Midwest Tour - Super Late Models

  • May 20: Autodrome Montmagny (QC) - PASS North - Super Late Models

Presenting Partner