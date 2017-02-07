Anderson Secures Ride for Orange Blossom 100 at New Smyrna

NORTHFIELD, MN – After winning the race a year ago, it was surprising to hear Cole Anderson may not be at New Smyrna Speedway this weekend for the Orange Blossom 100. Today, however, Anderson announced he will be piloting a car prepared by Doug Elliott Motorsports in this weekend’s Orange Blossom 100 at New Smyrna Speedway, the last event at the facility before the World Series of Asphalt Short Track Racing.

Cole Anderson spent 2016 at the front of the field nearly everywhere he went. He captured two wins in the Southern Super Series, a pair of victories at Oktoberfest in Wisconsin and an assortment of other triumphs across the country. At the beginning of the year, he tested an ARCA car with Mason Mitchell Motorsports in hopes of landing a few races with the championship-winning organization.

Despite all of that success and a bright future, Cole is focused on enjoying this weekend’s super late model race at New Smyrna Speedway.

“This weekend we’re just going to have fun, we don’t really have any expectations,” Cole said about this weekend’s event. “We didn’t have any plans to race at all until Doug called us and said he wanted me in the seat. It’s humbling that someone would seek me out to drive their car.

“We’re going to test on Thursday and see how we do and allow me to get comfortable with the car,” he continued. “I’m really excited to have the opportunity to race this weekend because New Smyrna is a great place to race and I have done well there in the past. Overall, I’m just really excited that we get to do this and hoping it will be a fun, relaxed weekend. If we come out on top with a trophy or a good finish, that’s awesome and even better.”

Anderson was most recently named by media outlets as one of the top ten “drivers to watch” in short track racing during 2017 and his season plans are continuing to develop as the season inches closer. More race plans and events will be announced as they are finalized.

For more information and the latest updates about Cole Anderson visit his website at www.ColeAndersonRacing.com. He can also be found on social media such as Facebook (/ColeAndersonRacing), Twitter (@Cole_Anderson97) and Instagram (@Cole_Anderson97).

-Performance Marketing Group Press Release. Photo Credit: Speed51.com photo

