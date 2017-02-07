LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
Anderson visits New Smyrna victory lane for the second time in 2016. (Speed51.com photo)

Anderson Secures Ride for Orange Blossom 100 at New Smyrna

February 7, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Southeast, Ticker

NORTHFIELD, MN  – After winning the race a year ago, it was surprising to hear Cole Anderson may not be at New Smyrna Speedway this weekend for the Orange Blossom 100. Today, however, Anderson announced he will be piloting a car prepared by Doug Elliott Motorsports in this weekend’s Orange Blossom 100 at New Smyrna Speedway, the last event at the facility before the World Series of Asphalt Short Track Racing.

Cole Anderson spent 2016 at the front of the field nearly everywhere he went. He captured two wins in the Southern Super Series, a pair of victories at Oktoberfest in Wisconsin and an assortment of other triumphs across the country. At the beginning of the year, he tested an ARCA car with Mason Mitchell Motorsports in hopes of landing a few races with the championship-winning organization.

Despite all of that success and a bright future, Cole is focused on enjoying this weekend’s super late model race at New Smyrna Speedway.

“This weekend we’re just going to have fun, we don’t really have any expectations,” Cole said about this weekend’s event. “We didn’t have any plans to race at all until Doug called us and said he wanted me in the seat. It’s humbling that someone would seek me out to drive their car.

“We’re going to test on Thursday and see how we do and allow me to get comfortable with the car,” he continued. “I’m really excited to have the opportunity to race this weekend because New Smyrna is a great place to race and I have done well there in the past. Overall, I’m just really excited that we get to do this and hoping it will be a fun, relaxed weekend. If we come out on top with a trophy or a good finish, that’s awesome and even better.”

Anderson was most recently named by media outlets as one of the top ten “drivers to watch” in short track racing during 2017 and his season plans are continuing to develop as the season inches closer. More race plans and events will be announced as they are finalized.

For more information and the latest updates about Cole Anderson visit his website at www.ColeAndersonRacing.com. He can also be found on social media such as Facebook (/ColeAndersonRacing), Twitter (@Cole_Anderson97) and Instagram (@Cole_Anderson97).

-Performance Marketing Group Press Release.  Photo Credit: Speed51.com photo

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

«

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • February 9-11: Kern County Raceway Park (CA) - 3rd Annual Winter Showdown - Super Late Models

  • February 11: New Smyrna Speedway (FL) - Orange Blossom 100 - Super Late Models

  • February 17-25: New Smyrna Speedway (FL) - World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing - SLM, Mods & More

  • February 22-25: Volusia Speedway Park (FL) - DIRTcar Nationals - Super DIRTcar Series

Presenting Partner