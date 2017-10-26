AMS Modified Championship Canceled; 2017 Season Complete

Glasgow, KY – (www.americanmodifiedseries.co m)- The 2017 Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series season is now complete as the 8th Annual Summit Racing Equipment AMS Championship event scheduled for Saturday October 28 at Florence Speedway in Union, KY has been cancelled due to the rainy forecast and predicted unseasonable cool temperatures for Saturday evening.

A total of 240 different drivers competed with the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series over the course of the 2017 racing season. With a drop-system in place that allowed drivers to drop their three worst finishes of the season, a driver’s best thirteen finishes of the sixteen completed events were tallied to complete the final 2017 point standings. The average car count for each completed tour event was 30.06 entries and a total of twelve different drivers scored series victories over the course of the sixteen completed events.

With the cancellation of the event, Josh Harris is the 2017 Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series champion. The series championship for the Owensboro, KY native saw Harris score one feature event win on September 16 at Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville, IN over the course of the season, along with a multitude of top-five feature event finishes. Danny Schwartz would finish runner-up in the final points chase, also totaling one feature event victory on August 25 at Bloomington Speedway in Bloomington, IN, along with several top-five finishes as well. Tait Davenport would finish third in the final series points tally and would claim one tour event victory on July 15 at Cedar Ridge Speedway in Morgantown, KY. Brian Shaw would be the second of three drivers from the state of Illinois to finish in the top five in final points with a fourth-place effort, while fellow Land of Lincoln pilot Gabe Menser would complete the top five in final tour points.

The 2017 UMP DirtCar Modified national champion, Mike Harrison, would finish sixth in series points in limited action with the tour and would be the only driver to be a repeat winner with the tour in 2017, picking up two victories at Fayette County Speedway in Brownstown, IL, while also winning events at Farmer City Raceway in Farmer City, IL, Fairbury’s American Legion Speedway in Fairbury, IL, and at Peoria Speedway in Peoria, IL. The remainder of the top ten series points would be John Clippinger, Trent Young, Steven Brooks, and Ray Bollinger (one tour victory at Peoria Speedway in Peoria, IL).

The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series would like to thank all of the drivers and race teams that attended and supported the series event over the course of the 2017 racing season. The tour would also like to extend a sincere appreciation of gratitude the track’s that hosted the tour in 2017 and a hearty thank-you to the great race fans that visited the track’s the series competed at during the 2017 season.

The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series presents UMP DirtCar Modified sanctioned dirt track entertainment at racing venues throughout Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, and Ohio. For more information concerning the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series, contact series race director Jeff Evans at (859) 358-7178 or by email at [email protected] or by visiting the series social media outlets at www.americanmodifiedseries.com , on Facebook at facebook.com/pages/American-Mo dified-Series, and on Twitter @AmericanModSeri.

Final 2017 Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Top Ten Point Standings

1. Josh Harris- 2,890

2. Danny Schwartz- 2,610

3. Tait Davenport- 2,440

4. Brian Shaw- 2,430

5. Gabe Menser- 2,385

6. Mike Harrison- 1,870

7. John Clippinger- 1,695

8. Trent Young- 1,565

9. Steven Brooks- 1,320

10. Ray Bollinger- 990

2017 Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Event Winners

May 27-Fairbury’s American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL)- Mike McKinney

May 28-Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL)- Mike Harrison

June 24-Florence Speedway (Union, KY)- Josh Rice

July 1-Brownstown Speedway (Brownstown, IN)- Devin Gilpin

July 2-Windy Hollow Speedway (Owensboro, KY)- Will Krup

July 4-Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL)- Mike Harrison

July 14-Ponderosa Speedway (Junction City, KY)- Victor Lee

July 15-Cedar Ridge Speedway (Morgantown, KY)- Tait Davenport

August 25-Bloomington Speedway (Bloomington, IN)- Danny Schwartz

September 1-Farmer City Raceway (Farmer City, IL)- Mike Harrison

September 2-Fairbury’s American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL)- Mike Harrison

September 3-Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL)- Nick Hoffman

September 15-Bloomington Speedway (Bloomington, IN)- Shon Flanary

September 16-Lincoln Park Speedway (Putnamville, IN)- Josh Harris

September 22-Peoria Speedway (Peoria, IL)- Mike Harrison

September 23-Peoria Speedway (Peoria, IL)- Ray Bollinger

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2017 Official Sponsors

*Summit Racing Equipment- “Title Sponsor for the American Modified Series and Sponsor of Heat Race #1”

*ALLSTAR Performance- “Official Hard Charger of the Race” Award Sponsor at all Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series events

*FAST Fuel/Air/Spark/Technology- “Official Ignition System” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and “FAST 4th Place” Award Sponsor

*KBC Graphics- “Official Graphics Company” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series

*Maxima Racing Oil- “Official Oil” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and Tough Fifth Place Award Sponsor

*Quick Car Racing Products- “$100 Fast Qualifier Award” at all Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series events

*VP Racing Fuels- “Official Race Fuel” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series

*Wilwood- “Official Brakes” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and “Lucky 7” Award Sponsor

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2017 Marketing Partners

Bad Fast Race Chassis, Bandit Race Cars, Bob Poynter GM, Boknecht Trucking, Dale Meers Race Engines, DASCO Racing Supply, Fast Shafts (“Sponsor of Heat Race #2”), Fox Shocks, Frankland Racing Equipment (“Sponsor of Heat Race #4”), Hooker Harness, Hypercoils (“Sponsor of Heat Race #3”), Impressive Race Cars, Integra Shocks, Maximum Energy Development, Mullins Race Engines, Out-Pace Race Products (Official B-Mains Sponsor), Print Worx (Official Merchandise Provider for the Series), RACEceiver, Reaper Race Cars, UMP Dirt Car, Wick Oil Company

