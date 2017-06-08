All-Time Track Record Shattered at Meridian Speedway

The Diamond Cup weekend at Meridian Speedway (ID) is one of the most anticipated weekends of the year for the Northwest. The pits of the little quarter-mile race track are packed with everything an asphalt open-wheel lover would want to see at a short track.

This year the two-day event consisted of Modifieds, NSRA Winged Sprint cars, and for the first time in over a decade the Super Modifieds were back on track at Meridian Speedway.

“The Super Modifieds at Meridian Speedway this weekend were a lot of fun. A lot of people haven’t seen them race at Meridian since they haven’t been back since 2009,” local racer Bryan Warf told Speed51.com powered by JEGS.

Last year at the Diamond Cup there was a reward placed for the first driver to break into the 11-second bracket. Warf was close in his winged Sprint Car but couldn’t quite turn the lap to break the record.

On the first night of qualifying Warf went out in his super modified with hopes of finally breaking the record. Fans, pit crews, and fellow drivers went crazy when Warf posted a 10.886 second lap time.

“It felt good to finally see the 10 second bounty fall,” Warf said. “Everyone has been chasing it for quite a few years and to be the first one to do it on such a great night of racing was really special to everyone on our team. It’s something that can never be taken away from us.”

Lots of congratulations and handshakes were passed around as Warf officially posted the fastest lap ever made around Meridian Speedway.

“It was exciting for the crowd and I think they enjoyed it. It was an amazing feeling to cross the line in qualifying and look up at the board and see the time we turned that night and to have all the pressure off of our shoulders. It was truly a one of a kind feeling.”

Breaking the all-time speed record at Meridian wasn’t enough for the local driver as he also went on to be crowned the Diamond Cup champion.

“The Diamond Cup weekend is such a huge weekend for racing in the Northwest and we can now say we are champions in the Super Modifieds.”

To top off a weekend that would be hard to beat, Warf also collected both Super Modified feature wins and a win Saturday night in the NSRA Winged Sprint Car.

New track records and championships come with a reward and Diamond Cup didn’t get its name for nothings. Warf will be able to boast his accomplishment with two diamond rings that come with being the Diamond Cup champion.

Story by: Hannah Newhouse – Southeast Correspondent Twitter: @Hannahnewhouse

Photo by: Brian Losness

