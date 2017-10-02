All Four Nights of Oktoberfest to Stream Live on Speed51
One of the longest and grandest weekends of Midwest short track racing is nearly upon us. Starting this Thursday the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway in Wisconsin will be the epicenter of racing for four straight days, with the 48th running of Oktoberfest Race Weekend and you can see all four days right here on Speed51.com.
While single-day pay-per-view purchases are available, Speed51.com is offering race fans a great four-day special deal, where you get all four days of racing for $89.99, with Speed51 premium members also enjoying a 10% discount.
It all starts Thursday with the La Crosse Late Models and Super Late Model Futures race leading a nine division night.
Friday features one of the most sought out Super Late Model events of the year, the “Dick Trickle 99,” which will be featured along with the Mid-American Stock Car Series and Midwest Trucks.
Saturday, the Big 8 Late Models enter the fray for their championship finale, while the ARCA Midwest Tour takes to the track for qualifying. The Midwest Dash Series and Great Northern Sportsmen Series are also in action.
Sunday’s grand finale features the season ending 200-lap feature for the ARCA Midwest Tour, the JMCK 63 Invitational for the Big 8 Series stars, plus plenty of Vintage racing.
Race fans can purchase their live video tickets by clicking here.
-Text by 51 Staff
-Photo by Speed51.com
Related Posts
« VIDEO: Highlights – NSTC Super Late Model 200 – Rockford Speedway (IL) VIDEO: Highlights – Super Shoe Nationals – Kalamazoo Speedway (MI) »