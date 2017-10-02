LOG IN
All Four Nights of Oktoberfest to Stream Live on Speed51

October 2, 2017

One of the longest and grandest weekends of Midwest short track racing is nearly upon us. Starting this Thursday the La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway in Wisconsin will be the epicenter of racing for four straight days, with the 48th running of Oktoberfest Race Weekend and you can see all four days right here on Speed51.com.

 

While single-day pay-per-view purchases are available, Speed51.com is offering race fans a great four-day special deal, where you get all four days of racing for $89.99, with Speed51 premium members also enjoying a 10% discount.

 

300x250 Oktoberfest PPV 2017.10.08It all starts Thursday with the La Crosse Late Models and Super Late Model Futures race leading a nine division night.

 

Friday features one of the most sought out Super Late Model events of the year, the “Dick Trickle 99,” which will be featured along with the Mid-American Stock Car Series and Midwest Trucks.

 

Saturday, the Big 8 Late Models enter the fray for their championship finale, while the ARCA Midwest Tour takes to the track for qualifying. The Midwest Dash Series and Great Northern Sportsmen Series are also in action.

 

Sunday’s grand finale features the season ending 200-lap feature for the ARCA Midwest Tour, the JMCK 63 Invitational for the Big 8 Series stars, plus plenty of Vintage racing.

 

Race fans can purchase their live video tickets by clicking here.

 

About Speed51.com
Since 2001, Speed51.com has been the source for short track news, behind-the-scenes stories, in-depth race coverage and live video broadcasts of short track events throughout North America, from NASCAR’s Touring Divisions (Modifieds & K&N Pro Series), to Dirt Modifieds and numerous forms of Late Model & Modified racing.  Speed51 TV, the live video broadcasting arm of Speed51.com, airs live video productions of short track events on both pavement and dirt.  Speed51 TV also produces race broadcasts for network television.  The Speed51 Video Network carries highlights, interviews and features from short track racing around the country on Speed51.com.

 





