Alexander Hopes to Extend His Winning Ways at the NESTS

For several drivers who plan to race in the inaugural New England Short Track Showdown presented by ARBodies, the event that is scheduled for June 30th-July 1st will mark the first time that they race on the property of the famed New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

That is not the case for Wyatt Alexander – who will drive the #96 entry in the Granite State Pro Stock Series feature race. Not only has the 18-year-old Ellsworth, Maine native already raced on two of the three tracks at the massive NHMS facility, he has won on both layouts. During his tenure racing Legends cars, Alexander visited victory lane at NHMS after race event on both the turn one mini oval and the road course.

“It would be pretty cool to be able to win on every track at New Hampshire Motor Speedway,” said Alexander. “This track means so much to racing. It is the Daytona of New England.”

Alexander is a third-generation driver who is already making family history at his young age. He started riding motorcycles at age three and got into kart racing just two years later. His accomplishments in karting included countless race victories and multiple championships including the 2012 World Karting Association Grand National Championship. Alexander continued with his winning ways in Legends racing starting at age 14 and he gradually moved up into Super Late Models within the past season or so.

Alexander is spending his 2017 racing season gaining valuable experience in the driver’s seat. His family owned team is not racing primarily in any one series or at any one track. Instead, they hand-picked a schedule of races throughout New England and Canada to run their car at. Alexander started out his 2017 season by testing an ARCA Racing Series entry at Daytona International Speedway. He considers racing at NHMS to be another highlight of his 2017 schedule.

“I was the first Alexander to race here (at NHMS),” said Alexander. “That’s pretty special.”

The New England Short Track Showdown presented by ARBodies is made up of four races that will feature the cornerstone types of cars in New England asphalt short track racing. Tour-type Modifieds will run with the Valenti Modified Racing Series, Pro Stocks/Super Late Models will run with the Granite State Pro Stock Tour, Street Stocks will run with the Street Stock Showdown Series and Mini Stocks will run with the North East Mini Stock Tour.

The event will be a fun one for experience race fans and newcomers to the sport alike.

June 30, 2017 will kick off an all day practice for the 4 racing divisions in a rotating format while Saturday July 1, 2017 will see a single round of practice for the divisions followed by pre-race ceremonies at 12:30 PM and heat racing events starting at 1:00 PM sharp. Heats and consolation races will be run as needed and then features will kick off around 3:00 PM (est).

Discounted tickets are now available for purchase through MyRacePass.com. Various options are available for the race. Team members and fans can purchase an all-access pit pass that is good for both Friday, June 30th and Saturday, July 1st for $60 online or $75 at the track.

Grandstand Admission is for Saturday only and has been set at a pre-purchase price equal to many local track options on a Saturday night. Grandstand admission is $15 online or $20 at the track. Children’s tickets are $10 online or $12 at the track. Military members and senior citizens can purchase tickets for $12 online or $18 at the track. A special family package for two adults and two children is available for $50 and will be priced the same online or at the track.

On the day of the race, there will be two will call windows operating to ensure a speedy process of claiming pre-purchased tickets.

For more information on the New England Short Track Showdown presented by ARBodies, please visit NorthEastMiniStockTour.com.

North East Mini Stock Tour Press Release. Photo Credit: Speed51.com

